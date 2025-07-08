New Book Covert Damage Breaks the Silence Around Emotional Abuse Against Men

Cover of Covert Damage: Healing the Wounds Nobody Talks About by Ray Vaughn

A trauma-informed guide that offers men language, validation, and a path to healing without bitterness or bravado

A lot of men don’t even realize what they went through was abuse—they just know something feels broken, but the world doesn’t give them permission to name it. This book changes that.” — Ray Vaughn

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most men don’t talk about emotional abuse—especially when it comes from someone they loved. But that silence comes at a cost: isolation, shame, and years of unexplained damage.Covert Damage: Healing the Wounds Nobody Talks About is a groundbreaking new book that gives men the words—and the tools—to name what happened, process it with clarity, and move forward without losing their core identity.While some men bury their pain and others lash out, Covert Damage charts a different course: one rooted in self-respect, emotional clarity, and quiet strength. It’s not about blaming women—it’s about reclaiming yourself.Written under the pen name Ray Vaughn, the book blends raw personal experience with grounded clinical insight. Drawing from his own journey through covert psychological manipulation and betrayal—as well as certifications in Trauma-Informed Coaching (The Centre for Healing) and Professional Life Coaching (Transformation Academy)—Vaughn offers men the tools, language, and validation they’ve been denied for too long.“A lot of men don’t even realize what they went through was abuse,” Vaughn says. “They just know something feels broken—but the world doesn’t give them permission to name it. This book changes that.”The book also features a foreword by Dr. Deniz Ahmadinia, Psy.D.—licensed clinical psychologist, adjunct professor at Pepperdine University, and expert in trauma, mindfulness, and emotional recovery. Her contribution brings a vital layer of psychological depth and credibility to a subject rarely treated with this level of nuance.Early buzz from trauma recovery communities, therapists, and emotional wellness advocates suggests Covert Damage is filling a long-overdue gap in the healing space—one that could shift the conversation about male emotional abuse for good.Covert Damage is available now in paperback, hardcover, audiobook, and ebook via Amazon.Media + ARC Access:Amazon: https://a.co/d/e0o8mOA Advance reader copies and press materials available upon requestContact: info@transmutationsociety.comWebsite: transmutationsociety.comPassword-protected ARC page available upon inquiryAuthor Pages:Amazon: amazon.com/author/rayvaughnGoodreads: goodreads.com/rayvaughn

