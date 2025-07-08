First Partner meets with farm communities, immigrant support groups in the Inland Empire

For almost 40 years, TODEC has been a hub for healing, organizing, advocacy, and community transformation led by the people who live and work in rural Inland communities. TODEC has operated a 24/7crisis hotline for the past 30 years and provides connection to mental health supports, home-based deliveries of groceries, medicine, other essential needs, financial assistance for families in dire need, and more.

In addition to supporting local residents with affirmative immigration remedies and other legal services, the organization has been a longtime supporter of commonsense immigration reforms dating back to the Reagan Administration—advocating for legal pathways that allow people to safely live, work, and continue contributing in California.

The First Partner is an advocate for California’s farmers and agricultural communities. She helped architect California’s nation-leading Farm to School program, which now provides healthy meals to nearly half of the state’s school children by working with local organic farms. She also championed the Universal Meals program, which ensures that all Californian students have access to two free school meals each day that are delicious, nutritious, and locally-sourced.

The First Partner is a leading advocate for the mental health and well-being of all Californian children. Under the leadership of Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California has invested billions in the California Youth Behavioral Health Initiative to ensure that mental health services are available, affordable, and accessible to youth whenever they need support, wherever they may be. Through this initiative, children and their families can access free online behavioral health services (BrightLife Kids, Soluna, Mirror), video and print resources (California Positive Parenting, Thriving Kids and California Healthy Minds, Thriving Kids), and online training to recognize and respond to trauma and stress in kids (Safe Spaces). These resources are available at no-cost in Spanish and English language.