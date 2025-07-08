Nominations open to celebrate women in local government

Tuesday, 8 July 2025

The NSW Government is encouraging nominations for the 2025 Ministers’ Awards for Women in Local Government, which recognise the achievements of talented and inspirational women in councils across NSW.



The 18th annual Awards will be presented on Thursday, 23 October during a ceremony at NSW Parliament House, co-hosted by Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig and Minister for Women Jodie Harrison.



The Awards celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of women working and serving in local government, along with successful council programs aimed at supporting female participation.



Nominations are now open for awards covering both metropolitan and rural/regional areas:

Alternative Pathways Award – a female staff member who is breaking down gender stereotypes

– a female staff member who is breaking down gender stereotypes Champion of Change Award – a general manager or senior manager who has excelled in supporting and encouraging women’s participation at their council

– a general manager or senior manager who has excelled in supporting and encouraging women’s participation at their council Elected Representative Award – a female councillor who has advanced the position of female elected representatives

– a female councillor who has advanced the position of female elected representatives Employment Diversity Award –a council with a successful program that increases female representation in senior leadership or elected representative roles

–a council with a successful program that increases female representation in senior leadership or elected representative roles Woman of Distinction Award – a woman who has demonstrated exceptional innovation, integrity and initiative, or who has a positive influence on others

– a woman who has demonstrated exceptional innovation, integrity and initiative, or who has a positive influence on others Young Achiever’s Award – an outstanding female staff member (including trainees and apprentices) aged 25 and under

– an outstanding female staff member (including trainees and apprentices) aged 25 and under Councillor Lilliane Brady OAM Award – winner determined by the Minister for Local Government, to recognise and honour the dedication and tireless work of a female council staff member or elected representative (nominations not required)



Nominations close on Tuesday 19 August and can be made on the Office of Local Government website: https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/our-minister/ministers-awards-for-women-in-local-government/





Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“One of the great joys of being Minister is visiting councils across NSW, meeting the many talented women dedicated to making their local community a better place to live and work.

“These awards highlight their outstanding achievements, as well as showcase the innovative council programs that support the participation of women in local government.



“I encourage everyone working alongside talented and inspirational women to make a nomination and give them the recognition they deserve.”





Minister for Women Jodie Harrison said:

“Women make exceptional contributions to councils across NSW and these awards are an opportunity to shine a spotlight on those achievements.



“Having worked and served in local government I know there are many wonderful women who contribute to their local community through their involvement in councils.



“It’s important to highlight women’s accomplishments and support female participation in councils to inspire the next generation of local government leaders.”





