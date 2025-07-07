GEORGIA, July 7 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced he will appoint Dr. Dean Burke to serve as Commissioner of the Department of Community Health, effective August 1, following current Commissioner Russel Carlson's announcement that he has accepted a position in the private sector.

"Marty, the girls, and I want to thank Dr. Burke for continuing his service to the people of our state in this new leadership position," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Given his extensive background in medicine and healthcare policy, he is uniquely qualified to fill this role at a pivotal time for this important agency. I'm confident he will demonstrate the same level of commitment as commissioner that he has shown throughout his many years of public service."

“I also want to thank Russel Carlson for his years of service and many contributions to the Department of Community Health," continued Governor Kemp. "He has been a knowledgeable leader and was pivotal during the launch of the innovative Georgia Pathways to Coverage program. Our family wishes him, Anne-Marie, and their three children well in this next phase of his career."

Dean Burke currently serves as Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Community Health. In this role, Burke advises the leadership team on healthcare policy and quality improvement activities throughout each division. He also directly oversees the State Health Benefit Plan and the State Office of Rural Health.

Previously, Burke represented Senate District 11 where he served as Chairman of the Insurance and Labor Committee, Vice-Chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee and Ethics Committee, an Ex-Officio of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, the Secretary of Appropriations, and was a member of the Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee and the Rules Committee. He also served as Chairman of the Community Health Appropriations sub-committee.

Prior to his election to the state Senate, Burke served on the Bainbridge City Council for five years and on the Lower Flint Water Council. He also worked as Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge and Chaired the Stratus Healthcare Governing Board. He is a former member of the Hospital Authority of the City of Bainbridge and Decatur County.

Burke graduated Summa Cum Laude from Georgia Southwestern University and went on to graduate from the Medical College of Georgia. He received his specialty training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mercer University School of Medicine and practiced obstetrics and gynecology for 27 years in rural Georgia. Burke and his wife, Thea, have two children and three grandchildren, and they reside in Bainbridge.