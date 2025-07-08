Birdfy Returns to Global Birdfair 2025 for the Third Consecutive Year

Birdfy returns to Global Birdfair 2025 Rich collection of brands at Global Birdfair 2025 Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo - Bird Feeder with Camera Birdfy Feeder Bamboo Mini - Bird Feeder With Camera Birdfy Logo

Birdfy returns to Global Birdfair 2025 with award-winning smart birding tech and new eco-friendly designs, inspiring bird lovers worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy, a leading brand in smart birding technology, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Global Birdfair 2025, marking the third consecutive year the brand has joined the world’s largest celebration of birds and birdwatching culture. As always, Birdfy continues to support global bird conservation efforts while sharing its latest innovations with nature lovers around the world.

Celebrating Birds, Protecting the Planet

As a landmark event in the global birding calendar, Global Birdfair brings together thousands of birders, conservationists, and nature enthusiasts from around the world. Held from July 11th to 13th, 2025 at Rutland Water, UK, the fair is widely recognized as the world’s largest annual celebration of birds and bird conservation.

Global Birdfair brings together a rich and diverse community of birders, conservationists, and nature-inspired creators. This year’s event welcomes renowned optics and imaging brands such as Leica, Zeiss, Nikon, Sony, and Swarovski Optik, along with passionate gear makers like Buteo Photo Gear and Park Cameras. Conservation leaders including BirdLife International, RSPB, and American Bird Conservancy join forces with eco-travel pioneers like WildWings and Limosa to inspire action and connection. Now in its third consecutive year at the fair, Birdfy brings fresh ideas, new experiences, and our enduring passion for birds to the global stage.

Showcasing Innovative Birding Technology

At this year’s event, Birdfy will present its smart birding devices, headlined by the Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo, a cutting-edge feeder that boasts a dual-lens system combining wide-angle views and AI-powered auto-tracking. Since its launch, the feeder has earned multiple international accolades, including the Muse Design Gold Award, Good Design – Gold 2024, and recognition as a CES® 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Also making a debut is the Birdfy Bath Pro, designed to bring birdwatching even closer to home. Equipped with a smart portrait camera and dual-lens system, the Bath Pro captures crystal-clear close-ups of bathing birds using AI-driven zoom and smart capture features—a breakthrough for bird photography lovers.

Another highlight at the fair will be the Birdfy Feeder Metal—a 100% metal smart feeder camera built like a tank to resist squirrels' bites and tough weather conditions. With chew-proof durability, 1080P resolution, and color night vision, it captures stunning close-up bird buffet moments, both day and night. A 6" adjustable perch allows users to customize the landing space for birds, making it a cozy and accessible stop. Its versatile installation options—whether on a wall, pole, or tree—alongside a clear mounting guide and bracket, make setup simple and flexible.

In addition to these star products, Birdfy will also present its eco-conscious Bamboo series—the Birdfy Feeder Bamboo and Birdfy Nest—crafted with FSC-certified bamboo to reflect the brand’s commitment to sustainability. The Hummingbird series will also be featured, offering an extraordinary viewing experience for fans of these fast, vibrant flyers. Accessories such as the Birdfy Shield, Seed Guard, and solar panels will also be available, helping users create the perfect setup for non-stop birdwatching.

Completing the Birdfy ecosystem is the Birdfy App, a powerful tool that brings the smart birding experience to life. With features like Birdfy Recap, Highlights, and Birdfy Live, the app lets users relive daily feathered visits, share livestreams on social media, and connect with a growing community of over 250,000 bird lovers worldwide. With AI recognition of over 6,000 bird species, real-time remote viewing, and solar compatibility, Birdfy offers a seamless, interactive, and intelligent way to experience nature—wherever you are.

Expert Voices on the Global Stage

This year’s Global Birdfair will also feature keynote speeches by Stephen Moss and Kate MacRae (WildlifeKate)—two highly respected voices in the birding and wildlife community.

Stephen Moss, a Global Consultant to Birdfy, is one of the UK’s most prominent birdwatching advocates. A celebrated natural historian, author, and former BBC producer, Stephen is known for iconic programs such as Birding with Bill Oddie, Springwatch, and Birds Britannia. He has traveled across all seven continents in pursuit of wildlife and penned numerous acclaimed books, including Mrs Moreau’s Warbler: How Birds Got Their Names and a series of bird “biographies” like The Robin, The Wren, and Ten Birds that Changed the World.

Catch Stephen’s talk “Desert Island Birds” on Friday, 11 July at 16:00, where he will interview renowned conservationist Roy Dennis on the birds he’d choose for a desert island—and the iconic item he’d bring along.

Kate MacRae, widely known as WildlifeKate, brings over 30 years of experience in birdwatching, wildlife filming, and environmental education. She has served as a long-time advisor and ambassador for Bushnell UK, worked with Birdsy and Hikvision to showcase wildlife via smart cameras, and developed a wealth of hands-on expertise in integrating nature, education, and technology.

Join Kate on Saturday, 12 July at 11:00 for her inspiring talk “Capturing & Connecting with Your Garden Wildlife”, where she’ll share practical tips on attracting and filming birds, mammals, and insects in your own backyard—and how she transformed her Welsh garden into a haven for nature.

A Global Celebration for Every Bird Lovers

More than just an exhibition, Global Birdfair offers a rich programme of activities for bird lovers of all ages—from live talks and expert-led workshops, to birding gear showcases, eco-tourism opportunities, and conservation forums. Visitors can also enjoy interactive displays, family-friendly nature walks, art exhibitions, and food stalls nestled in the scenic surroundings of Rutland Water.

Birdfy warmly welcomes all birdwatchers, nature enthusiasts, and curious minds to visit Birdfy at stand R67 in the Robin marquee, where you can experience our latest innovations in smart birding technology and discover new ways to explore the bird side of life.

For any questions or PR enquiries, contact press@birdfy.com, and stay tuned for what Birdfy has in store as it soars to new heights in the years to come.

