Bauer Investments Advances Development of 35-Acre Industrial Park in Arapahoe County

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bauer Investments, Ltd., a private family office headquartered in Denver, has entered the development phase of a 35-acre industrial site in Arapahoe County’s fast-growing Quincy corridor. The land acquisition was completed in Q2 2025, and site planning is now underway for a modern industrial park designed to meet the region’s accelerating demand for high-quality industrial and commercial infrastructure.Situated near key transportation corridors and in proximity to metro Denver’s expanding southeastern perimeter, the development is positioned to attract a wide range of industrial users—from logistics and infrastructure services to advanced manufacturing operations. Bauer’s plans include building state-of-the-art office and shop facilities to support both external tenants and internal portfolio company operations.“This corridor continues to present one of the most compelling industrial growth stories in the Mountain West,” said Mario Bauer, Managing Director and CEO of Bauer Investments. “With strong inbound migration, growing industrial demand, and a supply-constrained land market, the timing and location of this development are highly strategic.”The broader Quincy corridor in Arapahoe County has emerged as a key destination for industrial expansion, fueled by infrastructure investment, competitive tax policy, and a rapidly growing labor pool. As pressure increases on existing industrial zones near Denver’s core, Bauer’s site offers rare scale and flexibility in a market where large contiguous parcels have become increasingly scarce.Chris Garcia, Chief Investment and Financial Officer of Bauer Investments, commented:“This development is a direct response to durable regional demand fundamentals. We’re seeing a generational opportunity to deliver modern industrial assets in a growth corridor where users are seeking space—not just square footage, but capability. This is exactly where long-term value is built.”Master planning is focused on delivering Class-A infrastructure with flexible configurations, allowing mid-size and large-scale operators to customize buildouts. Phase I site work is expected to begin in the coming months.Bauer Investments continues to deploy capital into high-growth sectors including industrial services, real assets, and technology-enabled platforms, guided by a long-term, value-oriented strategy.About Bauer InvestmentsBauer Investments, Ltd. is a Denver-based single-family office focused on identifying, building, and scaling investments across industrial, infrastructure, and technology sectors. The firm targets long-term value creation through a combination of operational excellence and strategic capital deployment

