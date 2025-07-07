Governor Stein Takes Action on Six Bills

NORTH CAROLINA, July 7 - Today Governor Stein signed six bills into law.

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing House Bill 546:

“This bill will strengthen North Carolina's Medicaid program by providing coverage for women who have just given birth for 12 months, making telehealth services more accessible, and launching a new statewide Medicaid health plan for children and young adults served by the child welfare system.

"However, much is still needed from our state legislature when it comes to protecting Medicaid, including a full rebase to preserve current services and a serious effort to defend against devastating federal cuts. To protect health care for more than 3 million North Carolinians on Medicaid, state legislators will need to take a hard look at our Medicaid laws, our state budget, and our long-term revenue requirements. I am encouraged that Senator Berger stated that he will lead efforts to work through any implementation issues, and I look forward to working with him.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing House Bill 559:

“I have made my appointments to the Building and Residential Code Councils and look forward to the legislature moving to confirm these appointments so that our codes can be modernized and put into effect. North Carolina is the third-fastest growing state in the nation, and western North Carolina in particular is counting on our speedy action.”

Governor Stein also signed the following bills into law: