The War on Love: Cult Survivor Breaks Silence on Amy Carlson and Love Has Won

Author of The War on Love, Andrew-Ryan Profaci

Survivor Andrew-Ryan Profaci reveals the shocking truth of Love Has Won, exposing cult manipulation, betrayal, and the fall of Amy Carlson, aka “Mother God.”

I seek to help create a world that replaces apathy with empathy, and honors the truth at any cost.” — Andrew-Ryan Profaci

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cult Survivor Breaks Silence in New Memoir, Revealing the Untold Truth Behind the Infamous Love Has Won Cult The War on Love fills the gaps left by HBO, VICE, and Dateline NBC, exposing the hidden power structures, manipulation tactics, and the woman known as “Mother God.”In his memoir, The War on Love: And My Ex, Mother God, Who Became a Mummified Corpse, cult and cancer survivor Andrew-Ryan Profaci finally tells the inside story of Love Has Won, the spiritual cult that shocked the world when its leader, Amy Carlson, was found mummified and wrapped in Christmas lights, in a raid by the Saguache County Sheriff's Dept. in 2021.The bizarre headlines caught global media attention. HBO, VICE, and Dateline NBC covered the aftermath in documentaries and news specials. But few know the full truth of what happened behind the scenes, and no one has been willing to tell it all—until now.Profaci, a former high-ranking member and intimate partner of Carlson, breaks his silence to expose:—How Amy Carlson built her persona as “Mother God” and the painful reality behind the myth.—The psychological control mechanisms that trapped followers in spiritual delusion and emotional abuse.—The cult’s descent from hopeful awakening to chaos, addiction, and financial exploitation.—And the looming question of whether a hidden hand orchestrated the group’s collapse from behind the scenes."People saw the headlines, but they never saw the human story," Profaci says. "I lived with Amy Carlson. I tried to save her from herself. And what I witnessed will stay with me forever."With raw honesty, The War on Love fills the gaps left by mainstream reporting, answering the questions curious minds and spiritual seekers still ask today. It is not just a story of cult survival but a deeply human journey through love, betrayal, awakening, and the fight for personal freedom.Book Availability:The War on Love is available now in paperback and eBook formats at www.TheWarOnLove.com and on Amazon.Media Contact:Andrew-Ryan ProfaciAndrew Ryan MediaEmail: andrew@thewaronlove.comWebsite: www.TheWarOnLove.com About the Author:Andrew-Ryan Profaci is a cult survivor, stage 4 cancer survivor, and former insider of the Love Has Won cult. He has been featured on HBO, Dateline NBC, and VICE. He now speaks out to help others understand the hidden dangers of spiritual manipulation and cultic abuse.

