Rising Artist Nuk Drops Powerful New Single 'Haters Pressed' - Out Now on All Platforms

THEY AINT FEELING THE NEW ME..THEY WANT THE OLD ME BACK

TUNE IN(STREAMING ON ALL PLATFORMS)

These blessings well overdue..Every night I've been praying” — Nuk

LANSDOWNE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Up-and-coming hip-hop artist Nuk continues to solidify his presence in the music industry with the official release of his latest single, “ Haters Pressed .” Now available across all major streaming platforms, this energetic and defiant anthem is a statement of resilience, authenticity, and self-assurance.Born Vernon Hill Jr. on August 26, 1991, in Brooklyn, New York, Nuk began writing songs at just 9 years old and started recording by the age of 14. Now based in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, he brings years of experience and passion to his craft, shaping his sound through personal storytelling and lyrical intensity.With “Haters Pressed,” Nuk delivers a bold response to negativity and envy, rapping with conviction over a gritty, hard-hitting beat. The track blends East Coast rawness with modern flair, as Nuk calls out fake energy, celebrates growth, and declares his refusal to be shaken by criticism or doubt."This song came from a real place," Nuk explains. "It’s about being aware of the people watching you, hoping you fail—but staying focused, staying real, and moving forward no matter what."Known for his dedication to growth and his commitment to mastering his art, Nuk has worked with a variety of producers over the years and remains open to collaborating with artists who share his hunger for greatness. His lyrical ability, versatility, and authentic perspective have earned him a growing following across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.Nuk’s music reflects both his struggles and his aspirations, capturing the realities of ambition in today’s world. As a self-driven artist with a clear mission, he uses his music not only as an outlet for expression but as motivation for others to chase their goals, despite the noise.“Haters Pressed” marks an exciting step in Nuk’s evolving career, hinting at even more powerful releases to come. Whether it's through a freestyle, a full project, or a feature, Nuk consistently brings energy, honesty, and originality to everything he touches.Follow Nuk across all platforms for more updates, visuals, and upcoming projects. With “Haters Pressed” now live, it’s clear that Nuk isn’t backing down—he’s only getting started.Follow Nuk Online:Contact person: Nuk (Vernon Hill Jr.)Email vernon.hill1991@gmail.com

Haters Pressed

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.