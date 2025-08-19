Depo IQ Unveils Advanced Medical Record Chronologies x Depositions Summaries to Supercharge Litigation Intelligence

Depo IQ Deposition Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Depo IQ (depoiq.com), a leader in litigation intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Medical Records Summaries and Chronologies platform, engineered to transform how legal teams analyze, strategize, and win complex cases. This new solution is meticulously designed to work in concert with Depo IQ’s existing deposition transcript summaries and insights, delivering a unified, actionable view of every case.Ultimate Litigation Strategy, All in One PlaceDepo IQ’s solution provides a single, intuitive dashboard where attorneys can:• Navigate between medical chronologies, deposition summaries, and critical insights with a click• Surface actionable intelligence, such as documentation gaps, potential gaps in evidence based care, liability triggers, or causation issues, at every stage of litigation• Accelerate case evaluation, discovery, and trial preparation, giving clients a decisive edgeClient-Centric, Cost-Efficient, and SecureBuilt for the needs of modern litigation, Depo IQ’s platform delivers:• Rapid turnaround: summaries and chronologies in minutes, not days• Consistent, high-quality results that rival traditional manual review at a fraction of the cost• Secure, compliant handling of sensitive health dataA New Standard for Litigation Support“Depo IQ’s Medical Records Summaries and Chronologies are a game changer for our clients,” said John Sanchez, CEO of Depo IQ. “By integrating medical and deposition intelligence, we’re enabling legal teams to see the full picture, act faster, and build stronger cases. This is the future of litigation strategy.”For more information or to request a demo, visit depoiq.com.About Depo IQDepo IQ delivers AI-powered litigation intelligence solutions, helping legal professionals unlock the value of their case data, from depositions to medical records and beyond.

Depo IQ: Multimodal AI for Depositions, Medical Records & Claims

