Depo IQ Unveils Advanced Medical Record Chronologies x Depositions Summaries to Supercharge Litigation Intelligence
Depo IQ now unifies medical and deposition summaries, giving legal teams fast, AI-powered insights to build stronger, data-driven case strategies.
Ultimate Litigation Strategy, All in One Place
Depo IQ’s solution provides a single, intuitive dashboard where attorneys can:
• Navigate between medical chronologies, deposition summaries, and critical insights with a click
• Surface actionable intelligence, such as documentation gaps, potential gaps in evidence based care, liability triggers, or causation issues, at every stage of litigation
• Accelerate case evaluation, discovery, and trial preparation, giving clients a decisive edge
Client-Centric, Cost-Efficient, and Secure
Built for the needs of modern litigation, Depo IQ’s platform delivers:
• Rapid turnaround: summaries and chronologies in minutes, not days
• Consistent, high-quality results that rival traditional manual review at a fraction of the cost
• Secure, compliant handling of sensitive health data
A New Standard for Litigation Support
“Depo IQ’s Medical Records Summaries and Chronologies are a game changer for our clients,” said John Sanchez, CEO of Depo IQ. “By integrating medical and deposition intelligence, we’re enabling legal teams to see the full picture, act faster, and build stronger cases. This is the future of litigation strategy.”
For more information or to request a demo, visit depoiq.com.
About Depo IQ
Depo IQ delivers AI-powered litigation intelligence solutions, helping legal professionals unlock the value of their case data, from depositions to medical records and beyond.
Depo IQ: Multimodal AI for Depositions, Medical Records & Claims
