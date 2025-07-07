UN CC:Learn at SB 62

Submit Release
UN CC:Learn also actively participated in the Action for Climate Empowerment Dialogue, held on 21 and 23 June 2025. Since 2013, the ACE Dialogues have provided a regular forum for Parties to the UNFCCC and other stakeholders to share their experiences, and exchange ideas, good practices, and lessons learned regarding the implementation of Article 6 of the Convention and Article 12 of the Paris Agreement.

The UN CC:Learn Secretariat facilitated different interactive exchanges, which reflected on policy coherence and coordinated action for ACE, while providing an open forum to share good practice examples. In addition to experts from WEDO, UNICEF and ILO, UNITAR/UN CC:Learn presented the development of National Climate Change Learning Strategies as an example of a dedicate national strategy on ACE. Alongside the ACE National Focal Point from the Dominican Republic, UN CC:Learn co-facilitated a subsequent interactive workshop on collaborative monitoring, evaluation, and reporting for ACE.

The June Climate Talks are bustling with discussions and activities, which serve as a networking hub for UN CC:Learn and like-minded partners. Various bilateral discussions have created valuable opportunities moving forward. These discussions have allowed UN CC:Learn and partners to explore synergies to further invest in climate change education initiatives. Such collaborations are essential for advancing global climate change efforts.

International Organizations


