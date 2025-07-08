Healing Hearts, Changing Minds Launches $500,000 Grant Initiative to Advance Psychedelic End-of-Life Care

End-of-life care is one of the most human and sacred responsibilities we share. This fund honors the powerful potential of psychedelics to ease suffering...and restore meaning in our final chapters.” — Robert Ansin, founder

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healing Hearts, Changing Minds , a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing psychedelic science and access, is proud to announce the launch of a new $500,000 grant initiative titled Walking Each Other Home: A Fund to Promote Psychedelic Compassion for End-of-Life Care.This initiative invites proposals from individuals, organizations, and coalitions working at the intersection of psychedelic-assisted therapy, palliative and hospice care, spiritual exploration, and death literacy. The goal is to support pioneering work that brings greater compassion, presence, and healing to the dying process, especially for those facing terminal illness, loss, or existential distress.“End-of-life care is one of the most human and sacred responsibilities we share,” said Robert Ansin, founder of Healing Hearts, Changing Minds. “This fund honors the powerful potential of psychedelics to ease suffering, awaken connection, and restore meaning in our final chapters.” Grants will typically range from $15,000 to $100,000, with priority given to efforts that are ethical, inclusive, community-informed, and rooted in love. Funding categories span ten focus areas, including palliative care, education, communication, near-death experiences, spiritual practice, and the legal right to try psychedelics near the end of life.Proposals are now being accepted. The deadline for submission is August 22, 2025.About Healing Hearts, Changing Minds: Walking Each Other Home builds on Healing Hearts’ commitment to investing in healing, equity, and the exploration of consciousness. The foundation’s previous funding round focused on LGBTQIA+ communities and future psychedelic facilitators.To learn more, support the fund, or help amplify this work, please visit Healing Hearts, Changing Minds.

