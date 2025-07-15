Deformed Steel Corp. Certified as a DBE in the states of New York and New Jersey, adding to Women Owned Certifications

Deformed Steel Certified as a WBE, WOSB, and NYS DBE

Deformed Steel Corp. Certified as NYC WBE, PANYNJ WBE, WBENC WBE, SBA WOSB, adding Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) in New York and New Jersey.

Deformed Steel welcomes the increased visibility and opportunities the DBE and WBE certifications bring, specifically work with companies meeting Diversity goals in New York, New Jersey and Nationally” — Lynn Schwartz, President & CEO

EAST NORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deformed Steel Corp. (DSC), a trusted supplier of rebar and steel accessories with over 40 years of industry experience, proudly announces its certification as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the New York State Unified Certification Program (NYSUCP) and New Jersey Unfied Certification Program (NJUCP). These certifications enable Deformed Steel to participate in public and private sector projects requiring DBE participation goals, including those issued by major agencies such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), NYS Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Port Authority of NY & NJ, and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, among others.

“This milestone represents both a professional and personal achievement,” said Lynn Schwartz, President & CEO of Deformed Steel Corp. “As a woman now leading a company that has proudly served New Jersey and New York’s infrastructure needs for more than four decades, I am honored to support our clients’ diversity goals while continuing our legacy of quality, reliability, and service.”

Deformed Steel combines deep industry knowledge with a hands-on, detail-oriented approach, offering quick-turnaround deliveries, personalized customer service, and cost-effective rebar solutions for contractors, fabricators, and project managers across the states of New Jersey and New York.

WBE and DBE Certification Highlights:

- Officially recognized as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) and a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE).

- Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a WBE and WOSB, City of New York (NYC WBE), Port Authority of New York & New Jersey (PANYNJ WBE, SBE, DBE), a New York State UCP (NYSUCP DBE), and a New Jersy State UCP (NJUSP DBE)

About Deformed Steel Corp.

Founded in 1978 and based in East Northport, NY, Deformed Steel Corp. (DSC) is proudly woman-owned and is a leading distributor of rebar and construction steel products serving New York and the surrounding region. With over 40 years of experience, the company has built a trusted reputation for quality materials, quick-turnaround logistics, and customer-first service. DSC supplies rebar, bar supports, wire mesh, epoxy-coated and stainless steel products, and customized fabrication services to contractors, fabricators, and public infrastructure projects. The company is recognized by major regional authorities including the MTA, NYS DOT, Port Authority of NY & NJ, and others under the New York State Unified Certification Program (NYSUCP), New Jersey State Unified Certification Program (NJUCP), and is also a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and WBE through the WBENC, and actively supports supplier diversity goals on public and private contracts. The company’s dedication to reliability, responsiveness, and regulatory compliance makes it a valued partner for clients seeking both performance and diversity alignment for government and commercial projects.

To learn more, visit www.deformedsteel.com.

About WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV

Founded in 1999, the Women’s Business Enterprise Council (WBEC) Metro NY and Greater DMV is one of 14 regional partner organizations of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)—the nation’s leading advocate for women-owned businesses. WBEC Metro NY supports a thriving network of over 1,700 certified women-owned businesses across Southern Connecticut, New York, and Northern New Jersey, helping them grow through strategic partnerships with Fortune 1000 companies, fellow WBE's, and government entities. As a regional provider of WBENC certification—the gold standard in supplier diversity—WBEC Metro NY offers certified WBE's access to educational programs, networking events, matchmaking opportunities, and ongoing business development resources. WBENC certification is nationally recognized by more than 10,000 major corporations and government agencies.

To learn more, visit https://www.wbecnydmv.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

