Author and Political Commentator Liz Wheeler to Speak in Napa Valley on Sunday, July 27

Photo of Liz Wheeler

Liz Wheeler

Presented by Celeste White and Lux Forum of St. Helena, CA

Liz Wheeler brings a rare combination of intellectual clarity, moral courage, and a deep conviction to timeless values. Liz will challenge us and she is certain to inspire thoughtful dialogue.”
— Robert White
ST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservative author, podcast host, and political commentator Elizabeth “Liz” Wheeler will take the stage on Sunday, July 27th, 2025, for a powerful and thought-provoking address rooted in her deep convictions about culture, government, and faith. A nationally recognized speaker, Wheeler is known for her fearless commentary on the political and moral state of the nation.

Wheeler, who rose to prominence as the host of The Liz Wheeler Show—a podcast tackling controversial issues—has become one of the most influential young voices in conservative media. Her appearances at events across the country draw large and engaged audiences seeking bold perspectives in a time of political and cultural uncertainty.

This compelling message will form the heart of Liz’s address on July 27, where she will explore the spiritual and philosophical undercurrents of today’s political chaos and urge the audience to return to first principles: faith, family, and freedom.

In addition to her podcast, Wheeler is the author of Tipping Points and a frequent guest on national media platforms. She is known for her ability to articulate complex issues with clarity and conviction, particularly in areas concerning free speech, religious liberty, and the moral fabric of American society.

Event Details
Date: Sunday, July 27th, 2025
Time: 5 PM
For further information, location, and tickets: Celeste@luxforum.org

Robert White
Lux Forum
Robert@luxforum.org

