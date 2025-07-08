Wayward Launches Free Digital Waiver Tool for Adventure Travel Operators

Wayward Platform Benefits

New tool helps guides and outfitters save money and streamline liability forms—no subscription required

Liability waivers and agreements are critical to running a travel business... so we built a better solution: mobile-friendly, branded, secure—and totally free to get started.” — Jake Gafner, Founder of Wayward

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayward , the all-in-one platform for adventure travel professionals, announced the launch of a free liability waiver tool designed to help tour operators manage liability waivers without costly software or paperwork hassles. Adventure travel companies —from kayaking and cycling outfitters to hiking and rally tour providers—can now create, send, and store branded digital waivers at no cost, saving hundreds of dollars per year.“Liability waivers and agreements are critical to running a travel business. It has always been frustrating to me how expensive and cumbersome it is to protect your business,” said Jake Gafner, founder of Wayward. “So we built a better solution: mobile-friendly, branded, secure—and totally free to get started. This tool can save operators hundreds of dollars per year.”The tool enables operators to collect typed signatures, store signed documents securely, and customize waiver templates with their logo and brand elements. It’s available both as a standalone tool and as part of Wayward’s broader platform, which includes live tracking, custom registration forms, CRM, messaging, and more.Wayward is trusted by operators in over 130 countries and is available starting at just $9/month—with the digital waiver tool offered completely free.“It’s user friendly, quick, and easy to set up. The team is brilliant - always on hand to answer questions, take feedback on board, and even implement new features based on our needs.” - Sofia Viera, Co-Founder and COO, Endeavor Adventures“Wayward has been an invaluable part of our Tuk-Tuk adventures around the world. It’s not just a tool for us - it’s how we stay connected with our teams on the ground, keep track of each participant’s journey in real-time for safety, and give our guests an easy way to share their route and highlights with family back home. It’s helped us create seamless, off-the-beaten path experiences with peace of mind for everyone involved.” - Shona Jordan, Sales & Marketing Manager, Large Minority Ltd.Start using the free waiver tool or learn more at wayward.travel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.