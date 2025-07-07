STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON MCALLEN BORDER PATROL AMBUSH

“The men and women of the United States Border Patrol are heroes, risking their lives every day to protect this nation and uphold the rule of law. The abuse they too often face, whether physical attacks or political scapegoating, is a disgrace.

Today’s ambush attack in McAllen is entirely unacceptable and un-American. Texans will not tolerate violence against law enforcement, and I am glad this threat was neutralized quickly without further loss of life. Our prayers are with the agents who were injured and their families.

I commend President Trump for slowing the flow of illegal immigration at the Texas border. To the border control agents defending the line every day, Texas agriculture has your back. Your service exemplifies the best of America.”