Montgomery County Council Meets on July 8 to Vote on a Resolution for a Development District and Tax Increment Financing District in White Oak

MARYLAND, July 7 - For Immediate Release: Monday, July 7, 2025

Also on July 8: Council will hold 10 public hearings on legislative measures including day care and child care property tax credits, forest conservation, labor peace agreements, payments in lieu of taxes for public affordable housing authorities, Master Plan of Highways and Transitways 2025 Technical Update and more

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, July 8 at 1:30 p.m. More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, July 8, which is available on the Council website.

Resolution in Support of Fourteen Early Voting Centers in Montgomery County

Introduction: The Council is expected to introduce a resolution in support of 14 early voting centers in Montgomery County. In June, the Montgomery County Board of Elections transmitted a letter to the County Executive and Montgomery County Council requesting support to maintain continuity of services and to designate 14 early voting centers for the 2026 gubernatorial primary and general election. The Council resolution would support this request. Under Maryland law, each local board of elections must submit an election plan to the state Board of Elections, including a plan for early voting centers, for the state board’s approval. The local board must submit its plan to the state board at least seven months prior to each statewide primary election.

A vote is tentatively scheduled for July 15.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Resolution to approve the Creation of a Development District and Tax Increment Financing District - White Oak Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a resolution to approve the creation of a development district and tax increment financing district in White Oak. The district would consist of approximately 294 acres located in the eastern portion of the County, near the U.S. Food and Drug Administration headquarters and Adventist Hospital. According to the County Executive, the County has attracted a development team with an interest in building a proposed mixed-use residential, retail, and other commercial and life science facility within the district area. The creation of a tax increment financing district would allow the County to borrow against the future increased value of the property to make public infrastructure improvements. The cost of the improvement is then financed by taxes generated from the increased property value of the new development within the district.



