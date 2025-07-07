Province boosts tax credit for game developers

CANADA, July 7 - Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation –

“B.C.'s digital sector and gaming industry ranges from massive corporations to small, dedicated teams. We are building an ecosystem where everyone can thrive and compete globally. With this increased tax credit, our groundbreaking Integrated Marketplace Initiative, and events like Web Summit Vancouver, we're securing B.C.'s position as a global hub for innovation, talent and creative excellence in interactive entertainment.”

Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport –

“Our game developers have made many smash hits and beautiful works of art that are well-known in the industry and around the world. With this strengthened tax credit, more of your favourite games are about to be made in B.C., creating jobs and boosting our economy.”

Loc Dao, executive director, DigiBC –

“The permanent increase to the interactive digital media tax credit demonstrates the Province’s commitment to being a global leader in creative technology and a premier destination for interactive-digital-media investment and talent. This change will help accelerate the growth of the industry in B.C., enabling our companies to make long-term strategic decisions and attracts international studios looking for stable, supportive environments.”

Remy Siu, founder and creative director, Sunset Visitor –

“B.C. interactive digital media tax credit (IDMTC) was a crucial part of making 1000xRESIST a reality. It helped us reach the finish line when resources were scarce. We couldn't be happier to see the increases to the credit going forward. It allows us to continue to find, support and highlight local B.C. talent.”

Heidy Motta, COO, Coldblood Inc. –

“The increase of the IDMTC to 25% makes a real difference for indie studios like ours. It helps us keep working on Neverway and focus on delivering the best experience we can to players. Support like this is a big reason why Canada has such a strong presence in the global game industry.”

Raphael van Lierop, founder and creative director, Hinterland –

“This makes a big difference for independent studios with significant development staff in B.C., like Hinterland, as we work on Blackfrost, the sequel to The Long Dark. I appreciate the leadership shown by Brenda Bailey, herself a former game developer, in continuing to push this program forward over the past several years. It’s had a huge impact and helps keep B.C. competitive in this globally significant industry that has such tremendous cultural relevance.”