HIP Video Promo Presents: Lara Stankovic releases new music video 'Go Ahead'

Fearless New Artist Lara Stankovic Delivers Raw Truth About Love and Self-Worth in Electrifying Musical Introduction "Go Ahead"

CANADA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lara Stankovic is a star on the rise—the kind of artist one will be glad to have discovered early, just before she takes the world by storm. Though she’s been singing since childhood, until recently, this Serbian-Canadian artist has been laser-focused on building her career as a professional model and interest in acting. But what’s visible on the surface is only a glimpse of the beauty within. A fearless beacon of positivity and authenticity, she brings a refreshing, relatable honesty to her work, radiating a rock-solid confidence and earnestness that resonates deeply with all who listen. Her debut single, “Go Ahead,” marks Lara's first unveiling as a musical artist—and certainly not her last. There couldn’t be a more perfect time, or perfect song, for her sonic introduction. Weaving elements of mainstream pop, bass-boosting trap, and heart-racing EDM, the single is overflowing with youthful spirit, urging others to stand tall, just as she has. With this release setting things in motion, Lara is poised to spread her wings and soar as a multi-faceted sensation, sharing light, love, and joy through modeling, music, dance, and beyond.

The best thing anyone can be is themselves, yet almost everyone can relate to feeling like a love interest doesn’t see all they have to offer. After listening to “Go Ahead,” one probably wouldn’t think that self-assuredness is something Lara has ever struggled with. Her commanding presence is impossible to ignore. Yet, this “Pisces Leo” is unafraid to lean into her emotional, “not so rational” side. She’s the kind of person who falls hard but brushes herself off when she falls, transforming her pain into pure positivity. Meticulous about every detail, “Go Ahead” isn’t any old run-of-the-mill, factory-made pop song; it’s a dazzling anthem: an intimate look into Lara's lived experiences and unwavering tenacity. Laced with clever lyricism and an electrifying soundscape, it’s destined to sweep listeners off their feet and right onto the dance floor. As she picks up the pieces, searching for a man who will “take her hand and go ahead,” one thing is clear: she’s the one running this show, and she won’t settle for anything less than she deserves. “Go Ahead” feels like she’s reaching out a hand to those who get it, who have been there, instilling the confidence to realign with who they truly are, and rekindle the fire burning within.

Shot in the city center of Belgrade, Serbia’s capital, watching the “Go Ahead” music video is like stepping right into the heart of Lara's universe. Cruising down winding roads as she makes her way into the city, there’s a palpable sense of motion and urgency that never fades. She’s ready to move forward and focus on the obsessions that truly matter—herself and her dreams. Everything from her dark wardrobe to her dramatic makeup to the overcast weather evokes a sense of drama, of transformation, and ultimately, liberation. It’s here that her admirable assertiveness leaps off the screen for viewers to not just hear, but see for themselves. As she and her friends leave the man with wandering eyes behind, an air of triumph permeates the final frame. She’s going to be just fine. She knows exactly who she is and what makes her special, and she’s ready to find someone who will appreciate and celebrate those things. In both this visual and as an artist, Lara is here to share a slice of that determination with the world, on a journey to spark optimism on her own terms and inspire every member of the human family to do the same. And this is just a mere spoonful of what’s to come.

