Excel Technologies Rebrands as AetherForge to Reflect Evolving Mission and Capabilities

Strength forged at the edge of human and machine

AetherForge, new name of Excel Technologies LLC, aligns cyber and organizational resilience with technical expertise, AI-enabled tools, and human insight.

We've always delivered technical grit, but more than ever we must focus on the unique intersection of human vision and the technology that supports the mission.” — Deb Yamanaka, AetherForge CEO

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Technologies LLC, a trusted name in federal government technology solutions since 2003, is proud to announce its rebrand as AetherForge . This transformation marks a bold step forward, aligning the company’s identity with its evolved mission: advancing cyber and organizational resilience through technical expertise, AI-enabled tools, and the integration of uniquely human insight."We’ve always delivered technical grit, but more than ever we must focus on the unique intersection of human vision and the technology that supports the mission," said Deb Yamanaka CEO of AetherForge. "AetherForge speaks to the work we do: shaping the future at the intersection of trust, adaptability, and human-machine collaboration in the midst of rapid and ongoing technical change."Why the Change?For over two decades, Excel Technologies built a reputation for dependable IT services. But as the company expanded from technical development into mission-focused resilience and cybersecurity, the name Excel no longer captured the full scope or spirit of the work.The new identity, AetherForge, symbolizes:• Strength forged at the edge of human and machine• Systems that endure and adapt through volatility• An unwavering commitment to trust, transparency, and mission continuityWhat Stays the Same?Despite the new name and look, AetherForge remains the same legal entity (Excel Technologies, LLC), with the same team delivering exceptional service. The rebrand is not a departure, but a progression: integrating the company’s past into a future defined by innovation, mission alignment, and a holistic view of resilience.About AetherForgeAetherForge (legal name, Excel Technologies, LLC) delivers mission-centric resilience solutions to the Federal Government. Its core capabilities of Cybersecurity, AI Governance, and Organizational Modernization and Resilience use a unique combination of technical, sociological, and canine teams. Through those, AetherForge helps organizations build what lasts - with systems that blend technical rigor with human ingenuity. Yamanaka explains, "Excel brought us to today. AetherForge is taking us to tomorrow."###For more information, visit aetherforge.tech, call 703-246-9002,or contact Amy Salfi at asalfi@aetherforge.tech

