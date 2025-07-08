Iranian Musician Erfan Kanani Wins Two Bronze Medals at the Global Music Awards 2025 for His Piece 'Nejbîr'

Iranian composer and instrumentalist Erfan Kanani is honored with two Bronze Medals in the 2025 Global Music Awards for his piece “Nejbîr”.

TEHRAN, IRAN, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Music Awards has announced its 2025 winners, and Iranian composer and instrumentalist Erfan Kanani has been honored with two Bronze Medals — in the Composition and Instrumentalist categories — for his original piece titled * Nejbîr *.Erfan Kanani’s work, deeply rooted in the musical traditions of Iran and Kurdish-Persian heritage, stood out among hundreds of submissions from around the world. *Nejbîr* is a powerful instrumental composition that blends traditional timbres with emotional depth and technical mastery, earning recognition on the global stage.The Global Music Awards, one of the most prestigious international platforms for independent musicians, highlights outstanding creativity and innovation. Winning two medals in distinct categories is a rare distinction, marking Kanani as one of the standout talents of this year's awards."Music is my way of preserving memory, expressing identity, and building bridges across cultures. *Nejbîr* is both personal and universal, and I’m honored to see it resonate with listeners worldwide," said Erfan Kanani.With this recognition, Kanani continues to shape his musical path internationally while honoring his roots. Listeners can expect more original works and performances from him in late 2025 and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.