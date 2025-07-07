KLOTA Becomes Certified Google CSS Partner – Possibly Sweden’s Second-Smallest Agency

Visual representation of Google CSS as a key puzzle piece in the e-commerce advertising ecosystem — part of KLOTA’s expanded offering as a certified CSS Partner.

BORÅS, SWEDEN, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KLOTA , a digital growth agency focused on e-commerce, today announced that it has been certified as a Google CSS Partner . The move strengthens the agency’s position as a performance-driven partner for online retailers and complements its current status as a Google Ads Premier Partner Sweden.The agency’s CSS solution is fully transparent and already rolled out across several active clients. There are no hidden margins, account transfers, or third-party dependencies. Clients retain full control while benefiting from reduced CPCs in Shopping and PMax – and a unified strategy across their full Google Ads ecosystem.KLOTA's newly launched CSS Partner service page outlines the offering in detail and is available to both new and existing clients.Quote:"For us, becoming a CSS Partner was the obvious next step. We're already pushing every CPC to the limit with smart optimization – now we can also lower the cost of the clicks themselves," says Anders Karlsson, founder and strategist at KLOTA. “It’s simple, effective, and helps our clients get more out of every marketing krona.”About KLOTAKLOTA is a Sweden-based digital growth agency focused exclusively on e-commerce. The firm helps online retailers scale through smarter Google Ads, SEO, CRO and platform migration support. As a Google Ads Premier Partner Sweden and now a certified Google CSS Partner, KLOTA is known for combining hands-on performance work with strategic growth planning.Contact:Anders "AndersIvar" KarlssonFounder & Strategistanders@klota.se

