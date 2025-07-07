Capitol Physical Therapy Releases New Report on Common Causes of Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capitol Physical Therapy, a DC physical therapist clinic and a leading provider of pelvic health and rehabilitative care in Washington, D.C., has released a new educational report titled “ Common Causes of Pelvic Floor Dysfunction .” The report is designed to help patients, healthcare professionals, and the wider community better understand the root causes of this often-misunderstood condition.Pelvic floor dysfunction (PFD) affects millions of people in the United States, yet many suffer in silence due to stigma, lack of awareness, or misdiagnosis. Capitol Physical Therapy’s newly published guide sheds light on the most frequent causes of PFD, helping readers recognize the early signs and take steps toward effective treatment.“Too many people don’t know that the pain, pressure, or bladder issues they’re experiencing could be linked to pelvic floor dysfunction,” said a spokesperson from Capitol Physical Therapy. “Our goal with this report is to empower people with the information they need to seek help and feel better.”The report highlights a variety of common contributors to pelvic floor dysfunction, including:• Childbirth and pregnancy• Chronic constipation• Surgery or trauma to the pelvic region• High-impact exercise or heavy lifting• Emotional stress and trauma• Aging and hormonal changesIt also explores how PFD presents differently in men and women and explains why personalized treatment matters. Capitol Physical Therapy emphasizes a holistic and evidence-based approach to pelvic health, offering one-on-one sessions with trained specialists in a private, supportive environment.“Our patients often tell us they wish they had known about pelvic floor physical therapy sooner,” said the clinic. “This report is part of our larger mission to make pelvic health care more accessible and less taboo.”The report is now available to the public on the Capitol Physical Therapy website.Capitol Physical Therapy invites members of the D.C. community to download and share the report with friends, family, or healthcare providers who may benefit. The team also offers complimentary phone consultations.About Capitol Physical TherapyCapitol Physical Therapy is a patient-centered downtown Washington, D.C. physical therapy clinic , specializing in pelvic floor therapy, orthopedic rehabilitation, and wellness care. The clinic is known for its personalized treatment plans, trauma-informed approach, and commitment to education and empowerment. Capitol PT proudly serves people of all genders, ages, and backgrounds in the greater D.C. area.

