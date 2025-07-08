Zinc Plating Company Plateco Named 'Top Shop' for 6th Straight Year

The Ultimate Zinc Plating Company Plateco's 6th straight "Top Shops" award Zinc barrel electroplating

A lot of metal parts manufacturers assume that zinc plating is a commodity process and that all zinc plating companies are pretty much the same, but nothing could be further from the truth.” — Jim Schweich, Chief Executive Perfectionist

REEDSBURG, WI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zinc plating innovator Plateco, Inc. announced today that it has been named a “Top Shop” by Products Finishing magazine for the 6th straight year. Family-owned Plateco is one of only five zinc plating companies nationwide to earn this distinction.

“A lot of metal parts manufacturers assume that zinc plating is a commodity process and that all zinc plating companies are pretty much the same,” said Jim Schweich, the company’s Chief Executive Perfectionist. “This prestigious honor is proof that nothing could be further from the truth, and that our one-of-a-kind combination of innovative technologies, tightly controlled processes, and a talented, customer-focused workforce makes us uniquely capable of delivering exceptional quality and value to our customers.”

Plateco takes a groundbreaking approach to all three of its zinc plating services - zinc rack electroplating, zinc barrel electroplating, and zinc mechanical galvanizing - and takes great pride in its microscopic product return rate, which was 0.18% in 2024. The Company’s five-minute “The Plateco Difference” video strikingly depicts the extremes Plateco goes to, and the shared passion it invests, in its singular pursuit of plating perfection.

Products Finishing's ”Top Shops” program was created to honor a highly select number of standout facilities that exemplify excellence, lead by example, and set the standard for others in the products finishing industry. "We're deeply flattered to have been recognized by such a forward-thinking organization for the past six years," said Mr. Schweich, "and we're going to do everything we can to earn this prestigious honor again in 2026."

ABOUT PLATECO

Reedsburg, Wisconsin-based Plateco, Inc. was founded by Allen and Gerald Schweich in 1974. They were eventually joined by Gerald’s son Jim and Allen’s sons Jerry and Tom, who have been running the Company and instilling a passion for plating perfection since 2012. Jim is the Company’s Chief Executive Perfectionist, and his cousins Jerry and Tom are the Executive Engineering Perfectionist and Executive Operations Perfectionist, respectively. Under their leadership, Plateco has grown to encompass a 75,000-plus square foot facility and a workforce of over 90 talented and passionate perfectionists. The Company offers three forms of zinc plating - rack and barrel electroplating and zinc mechanical galvanizing - and it prides itself on an exceedingly low product return rate that it transparently posts on the homepage of its website for all to see. The highly customer-centric Company promises customers that it will deliver their perfectly plated parts to their facilities within five days of picking them up, a pledge it has memorialized with the words, "On spec. On time. Or it’s on us.” Plateco serves over 500 customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies in 26 states and Canada.

The Plateco Difference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.