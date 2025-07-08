Bonanno Concepts Makes Restaurant History With Triple Wine Spectator Award Sweep

Luca- Best of Award of Excellence

Mizuna, Luca, and Osteria Marco Score Coveted Wine Industry Honors

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They're popping bottles over at Bonanno Concepts, yet again recognized by the prestigious Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards. "But this year," according to co-owner of the restaurant group Jacqueline Bonanno, "We're raising three glasses in celebration!"

The Bonannos have the rare honor of having three venues in their group noted as among the world's best restaurants for wine. This remarkable achievement places Bonanno Concepts in an exceptionally select group of restaurant organizations to receive multiple Wine Spectator recognitions in a single year. Owner Chef Frank Bonanno says that "Even after all these years helping stock, catalogue, store and occasionally open and pour Mizuna's offerings, I'm still blown away when people notice the care and attention that goes into Mizuna's wine list. But for Osteria Marco to get the same award? Well, that's a spectacular feat for a lively pizzeria with an all-Italian list."

Not only were Mizuna and Osteria Marco honored with the Award of Excellence, but Luca –who also boasts a 100% Italian list– earned the prestigious Best of Award of Excellence in Wine Spectator's 2025 Restaurant Awards. This Triple Crown achievement represents years of meticulous curation and an unwavering commitment to wine excellence across three distinct dining experiences.

The recognition reflects the dedication of Bonanno Concepts' talented sommeliers: Raffaele Stuparitz at Mizuna, Abby Zimmerman at Luca, and Brennan Gillespie at Osteria Marco, who thoughtfully and intentionally curate wine libraries for their respective culinary concepts. Each sommelier brings their unique expertise and passion to creating wine programs that perfectly complement their restaurant's culinary vision.

"I'd like to think we're all continuing to evolve around here –to explore every realm of deliciousness with passion and dedication. Rafi, Brennan, and Abby just taste, study, teach, and grow. Honestly, they make us all shine," according to Frank.

The collaborative spirit among the team has fostered an environment where each restaurant's wine program can flourish while maintaining the high standards that define the Bonanno Concepts brand. "I love this moment," adds Jacqueline, "Thank you to Wine Spectator for spreading the word that whether you're in the intimate little quarters of our flagship Mizuna, or pre-gaming on Larimer Square at Osteria Marco, or enjoying aperitivo on the Luca patio –the wine is an integral and fabulous part of your experience. Cheers to Wine Spectator and cheers to excellence!"

Mizuna and Osteria Marco have both won the 2025 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, which recognizes restaurants that feature wine lists with a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, matched to the menu in both price and style. Recipients demonstrate a commitment to pairing exceptional wines with their culinary offerings, creating memorable dining experiences for guests.

Luca has earned the coveted Best of Award of Excellence, recognizing wine lists that display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation. This distinguished honor is reserved for establishments that go above and beyond in their wine curation, showcasing both exceptional selection and professional presentation standards that elevate the entire dining experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.