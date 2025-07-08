FIntegrate Technology Welcomes Ryan Esquell as Senior Sales Executive

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIntegrate Technology is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Esquell as Senior Sales Executive, bringing over 20 years of proven success in selling software to community banks, credit unions, and financial institutions across the nation.Ryan comes with an impressive background in complex consultative sales targeting C-Suite executives, with particular strength in penetrating new markets and building lasting relationships with financial institutions. His career highlights include being named Financial Institution Sales Executive of the Year in 2018 with $5.5 million in ARR and setting a new corporate annual sales record in 2022 with $2.2 million in ARR. Most recently, Ryan was a national sales executive for Teslar Software.Based in Austin, Texas, Ryan will focus on serving Texas and the Southwest region, where FIntegrate sees significant growth opportunities among the nation's largest concentration of community banks and credit unions."We're seeing record growth this year, as more financial institutions recognize the need for automation and modern technology solutions to address rising fraud, operational charges and challenges," said Kris Bishop, CEO at FIntegrate. "In response, it makes sense for us to expand our team in Texas and the Southwest to better serve community banks and credit unions in that area. Ryan's proven ability to drive revenue growth and his deep understanding of the financial services industry align perfectly with our mission to provide innovative dispute management, collections and recovery, and data conversion solutions to financial institutions nationwide."A Texas native and graduate of Texas A&M University, Ryan is actively involved in the Independent Bankers Association of Texas, where he has served as Board Chairman of the Associate Member Council. His extensive industry connections and leadership experience - both nationally and within the state of Texas, which leads the nation in the number of financial institutions - make him a valuable addition to FIntegrate's growing organization."I'm excited to join FIntegrate and contribute to their continued growth in fraud and disputes management, collections and recovery, as well as data conversions for core changes and bank M&A," said Ryan Esquell. "The company is experiencing unprecedented demand for their solutions, expanding their client base from community banks to institutions with over $200 billion in assets. Their ability to serve financial institutions of all sizes while delivering measurable improvements in process automation, operational efficiency, and cost reduction is exactly the kind of value proposition that resonates in today's market. I look forward to helping more banks and credit unions discover how FIntegrate's comprehensive platform can transform their dispute management and collections operations."Ryan's addition to the sales team reflects FIntegrate's strategic growth trajectory and commitment to serving the increasing number of financial institutions seeking automated solutions for dispute management and collections. Their long history of helping more than 5,000 financial institutions over the last 20+ years with data conversion and migration needs remains a focus for FIntegrate, as they have the most M&A data conversion knowledge of any company in the industry.About FIntegrate TechnologyFIntegrate Technology is a leading provider of innovative financial technology solutions, specializing in dispute management, collections and recovery, and data conversion services for financial institutions. Through our flagship products FusionDMS, FusionCRS, and FusionLRS, FIntegrate helps banks and credit unions streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. For more information about FIntegrate, please visit www.fintegratetech.com

