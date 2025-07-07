Integrātz Expands to Chile, Bringing Automation Solutions to Latin America

Opening our office in Chile is a strategic milestone for Integrātz and a meaningful opportunity to deepen our connection with Latin America.” — Josh Burnley, CEO of Integrātz.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrātz , the Dallas-based AI and automation company, has officially launched operations in Chile, marking a bold step in its long-term vision to become a trusted transformation partner across the Americas, helping organizations work smarter, move faster, and achieve tangible outcomes through intelligent automation, systems integration, and enterprise flow design.Chile is no longer just an emerging market; it’s becoming Latin America’s innovation engine. With a stable economy, world-class infrastructure and a thriving startup ecosystem, it’s the ideal springboard for organizations ready to scale. Beyond market opportunity, this move is a deeply personal one. This move also reflects Integrātz’s roots in Latin America and long-standing commitment to building lasting partnerships in the region.“We recognize Chile’s growing role as an innovation leader and are excited to support its vibrant talent pool,” said Josh Burnley, CEO of Integrātz.The pressure that Latin America is facing to modernize is real, but so are the obstacles. Too many businesses in Latin America are still bogged down by outdated systems, slow processes, and silos that drain efficiency. Integrātz addresses these challenges head-on through tailored automation and digital transformation services that reduce complexity, increase speed and accelerate value.For instance, a major utility provider serving over 10 million customers partnered with Integrātz to transform a costly, error-prone release cycle. What once took four months of manual work and downtime was replaced with same-day, zero-impact deployments, executed quietly by automation agents in the background. This resulted in $8.3 million USD in annual value unlocked, along with 9 hours of downtime per release eliminated and 18 manual roles reallocated toward higher-value initiatives. “We now deploy to production at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday and no one even notices,” the client shared.This is the impact of intelligent flow design paired with agentic automation, where AI systems not only analyze workflows, but act autonomously.Unlike traditional consultancies in the region, Integrātz doesn’t just plug in tools. They rewire how work gets done. Their proprietary FLOW Engineering Work Methodology is designed to eliminate operational drag, embed automation into the DNA of the business, and lay the groundwork for Agentic AI, where digital systems don’t just analyze, but act. This shift from static automation to intelligent orchestration is where Latin America’s most forward-thinking organizations are headed and Integrātz is helping lead the way.“Our goal is to empower organizations to overcome complexity and accelerate their digital journeys with practical, results-driven solutions,” added Burnley. “This expansion embodies our long-term commitment to investing in people, fostering collaboration, and delivering transformation that lasts. Together, we aim to create lasting impact and help build the future of business in the region.”Organizations ready to modernize, but facing complexity, operational gaps, or resistance to change especially those struggling with fragmented systems or scaling challenges, can now connect with Integrātz’s Chile team directly at www.integratz.cl or at their local office in Viña del Mar.About Integrātz:Integrātz is Dallas-based high-performance IT consulting and automation company specializing in AI-powered automation, systems integration, and data orchestration. Established in 2017, the company helps enterprises unlock agility, efficiency, and competitive advantage without costly system overhauls. With global delivery capabilities and a nearshore hub in Viña del Mar, Chile, Integrātz partners with organizations at every stage of digital maturity to drive meaningful, measurable transformation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.