Handoff Launches New AI Agent for Instant Construction Estimating from Drawings, Photos, and More

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handoff , the leading AI‑first estimating platform for residential construction businesses, today unveiled a new AI Assistant, the industry’s first agent that instantly transforms drawings, photos, videos and other project files into accurate, localized estimates and ready‑to‑send proposals, all from a single chat thread.“Contractors deserve to spend their time building, not juggling documents and spreadsheets,” said Dmitry Alexin, Founder and CEO of Handoff. “Now you can walk into a jobsite, snap a few photos and drive away with a polished estimate and proposal before the engine cools. Our new AI assistant is like hiring a full back‑office team.”Key features of the new Handoff release:1. Instant construction estimates from files: Upload drawings, site photos or walkthrough videos; the AI extracts dimensions, counts materials and prices the scope automatically.2. Assistant‑anywhere workflow: From any screen, ask the AI to create estimates, proposals, change orders, invoices, and more without navigating through menus.3. AI‑native file management: Store and tag every project file in one place; files are easily retrievable via the new AI assistantEarly customers report cutting proposal turnaround times from hours to minutes while improving bid accuracy thanks to the Handoff Agent.The AI Assistant and new file‑management tools roll out to all Handoff users starting July 7, 2025. Contractors new to Handoff can start a free trial at handoff.ai To see the Assistant in action, read the launch post: https://www.handoff.ai/blog/new-ai-agents-generate-estimates-from-drawings-photos-and-more About HandoffFounded in 2019, Handoff uses generative AI and a real‑time cost database to help remodelers create construction estimates in seconds. More than 40,000 contractors rely on Handoff to automate estimating, proposals, project management and payments. The company has raised more than $25 million from investors including Initialized, Greycroft, Y Combinator and Masco Ventures.

