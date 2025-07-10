Threat.Digital Launches Network Graph Report to Automate Discovery of Risk Through Ownership and Relationship Mapping

DiligenAI Network Graph Due Diligence Report

New feature in DiligenAI uncovers hidden risk by mapping ownership, affiliates, and relationships using real-time open-source intelligence.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiligenAI, the flagship platform from Threat Digital, LLC, today announced the launch of the Network Report, a powerful new capability that automatically identifies and investigates related parties such as beneficial owners, executives, and affiliated entities. The Network Report helps compliance teams move beyond surface-level screening to uncover indirect risks that are often missed by risk database tools.

Built to support enhanced due diligence (EDD), KYC, and third-party risk management, the Network Report expands the scope of traditional screening by applying recursive analysis to ownership structures and associated individuals. It leverages large language models and open-source intelligence to map out connections and conduct targeted investigations in real time.

"The Network Report gives teams a much broader view of risk by tracing connections between people and companies that might otherwise be missed," said Christian Focacci, Founder and CEO of Threat Digital. "It’s built to turn fragmented public data into structured insight, so teams can act quickly and confidently to evaluate risk exposure."

Highlights of the Network Report:

• Related Party Discovery: Identifies beneficial owners, key executives, and affiliated organizations.

• Recursive Risk Analysis: Performs research on each connected party, not just the primary subject.

• Ownership Mapping: Visualizes entity relationships to expose influence, control, and affiliation.

• Open-Source Intelligence: Draws from global news, web content, and public data to surface connections registry systems often miss.

• Real-Time Insight: Captures fast-moving developments such as acquisitions and leadership changes before they appear in corporate filings.

• Source-Linked Reporting: Each connection and finding is backed by verifiable sources for auditability.

The Network Report builds on direct feedback from several corporate compliance teams and financial institutions already using the DiligenAI platform. Their feedback has played a key role in shaping the development of this feature, especially in use cases such as identifying sanctioned related parties, mapping indirect exposure, and strengthening investigations into ownership networks.

“Identifying ownership information has long been a frustrating challenge in compliance,” said Ezekiel Ward, Founder of North Star Compliance Ltd., a firm specializing in due diligence and compliance consulting. “Traditional risk databases are often incomplete, and many tools miss deeper affiliations. Applying automated research and large language models to this problem creates a scalable way to uncover meaningful relationships. This kind of technology can help close long-standing gaps in the due diligence process.”

This level of visibility is crucial in fast-moving scenarios like acquisitions or emerging geopolitical risks. By continuously analyzing global open-source intelligence in real time, DiligenAI equips teams to detect and act on risk signals as they emerge.

Versatile Use Cases:

• Identifying Sanctioned Related Parties

• Beneficial Ownership Analysis

• Indirect Sanctions Screening

• Complex Corporate Structure Mapping

• Executive Risk Profiling

• Enhanced Vendor and Customer Due Diligence

The Network Report is now available to DiligenAI users via web platform and API.

About Threat.Digital

Threat Digital, LLC develops AI-powered solutions that modernize financial crime compliance and third-party risk management. Its flagship platform, DiligenAI, delivers real-time insights on entities and individuals by combining large language models with global open-source intelligence.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://threat.digital.

For any sales or media inquiries, please reach out to info@threat.digital.

