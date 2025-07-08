REFUNDO ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

Chad Smith Named New CEO and President as Roger Chinchilla Steps Down

My vision is to build on our strong foundation by expanding our product offerings, enhancing our technology platform, and deepening our commitment to the communities we serve.” — Chad Smith, Refundo CEO

KEARNEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refundo , a leading financial technology company specializing in tax-related financial products for underserved communities, today announced that Roger Chinchilla will step down from his position as CEO and President to focus more on AI and other projects. The company’s Board of Directors has appointed Chad Smith, previously Refundo’s general counsel, as the new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately.“It has been an honor to help lead Refundo through years of growth and innovation,” said Emilio Jimenez, Refundo’s COO and Vice President. “I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in expanding financial access to communities that traditional banking institutions have historically underserved. Chad Smith brings exceptional leadership, legal expertise, and vision that will guide Refundo to even greater heights.”Smith, an accomplished attorney with extensive experience in business, tax, and financial technology, brings a diverse background spanning private practice, public service, and corporate counsel roles to his new position. He previously served as Special Projects/In-House Counsel at Refundo from 2014 to 2017 before founding his own law practice focused on startups, business law, and taxation and developing his own payments platform.“I am excited about taking on this leadership role,” said Smith. “Having worked with this exceptional organization in various capacities over the years, I’ve witnessed firsthand its transformative impact on financial inclusion. My vision is to build on our strong foundation by expanding our product offerings, enhancing our technology platform, and deepening our commitment to the communities we serve.”Smith’s father has owned and operated his accounting firm for over 75 years, and Smith joked that he “grew up a tax season orphan and swore he would never work in tax.” In his previous time with Refundo, he was instrumental in being the first to bring the tax advance back to the industry. As the founder of FungibleCorp, Smith developed his own payments platform, demonstrating significant expertise in financial technology, payment systems, and regulatory compliance within the fintech sector. His unique combination of legal knowledge, business acumen, and fintech innovation positions Refundo for continued growth in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.Smith also brings valuable public service experience as an Alderman for the Town of Bryson City since 2019 and through his service on the Board of Directors for Friends of the Smokies, reflecting his commitment to community development and ethical leadership.“Chad’s appointment represents an exciting new chapter for Refundo and our partners,” said Jimenez. “His deep understanding of both financial technology and the unique needs of underserved communities makes him the ideal leader to advance our mission. We’re confident that under Chad’s leadership, Refundo will strengthen its position as the preferred financial services partner for tax professionals serving diverse communities nationwide.”Financial institutions, tax preparation companies, and potential partners interested in Refundo’s offerings can contact partnerships@refundo.com for more information.About RefundoRefundo is a leading financial technology company that provides innovative banking solutions designed to increase financial inclusion for underbanked and underserved communities. Through partnerships with tax professionals and financial institutions, Refundo offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services that help individuals and families achieve financial stability and build wealth. For more information, visit www.refundo.com Media Contact:

