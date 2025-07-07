Submit Release
'Undivided' (It be your own people) The soul stirring gospel play coming to Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Prepare for an unforgettable experience as "Undivided" hits the stage! A "right now" word and a must-see production!

Staging avenues to new beginnings”
— Niclous Howard
ELIZABETH CITY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for an unforgettable experience as "Undivided" hits the stage! Written and directed by award-winning writer Niclous P. Howard, this hilarious and Convicting production will take you on an emotional rollercoaster of love, forgiveness, betrayal and unity. With every twist and turn, it reminds us of the power of reconciliation, that love and forgiveness are the keys to healing, and unity is possible even in the face of division. This play challenges societal norms and ask important questions concerning morality and accountability. The cast delivers an engaging and powerful performance that will leave you both laughing and reflecting on the depth of its message.

You don't want to miss "Undivided." A "right now" word and a must-see production!

