Administrative Office of the Courts Names Joe Byrd Interim Director of New Appointed Counsel Commission



Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) has named attorney Joe Byrd to serve as the Interim Executive Director of the Office of the Appointed Counsel Commission (ACC).

In this new role, Byrd will lead the statewide coordination of indigent representation in criminal cases where the District Public Defender has a conflict and in child welfare cases.

Governor Bill Lee’s amended budget approved in the 2025 legislative session included funding to establish the new office to address the state’s current challenges delivering indigent representation.

“Joe Byrd is a trusted and seasoned attorney with the expertise required to lead this new office,” said Chief Justice Kirby, who led the efforts to secure funding for the new plan endorsed by the Tennessee Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court appreciates the support of the Governor, the legislature, judges, attorneys, the Tennessee Bar Association and the work of our team at the AOC. We are taking a transformational step forward to safeguard the fair and impartial administration of justice in Tennessee."

Byrd previously served as the Lead Attorney for the Indigent Services Team at the AOC. Under his leadership, the Indigent Services Team initiated several process improvements including the timeliness of attorney claim payments.

“Joe was an integral part of the team that researched other states and gathered input from attorneys and judges across the state as we developed an innovative plan to address the challenges with our current indigent system,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the AOC. “We are excited for him to continue in his new role.”

Byrd will be responsible for the strategic implementation of the ACC and a new structure for delivery of indigent services in Tennessee. After the office is established, his role will provide statewide executive leadership and oversight for the office.

“Tennessee is in a unique position- one of only two states that has elected Public Defenders in each judicial district,” said Byrd. “I’m excited to help establish a more unified indigent representation system that supports our public defenders, addresses concerns about the appointment process and payment of appointed attorneys, and promotes the appointment of competent counsel.”

A licensed attorney in Tennessee, Michigan, and Florida, Byrd is admitted to practice in state and federal courts. Before coming to the AOC, he was an Assistant Attorney General in Tennessee, Disciplinary Counsel at the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, County Attorney for Bradley County, Tennessee, City Attorney for Apopka, Florida, a solo practitioner in Tennessee and Michigan, and a law firm associate at Logan Thompson, PC (Cleveland, TN). His private practice involved a broad general practice and included appointments representing indigent parties in both criminal matters and child welfare cases.

