PINYA XP Launches Revolutionary UPC Tokenization for Cannabis Brands, Reducing 95% On-Boarding Process
Groundbreaking Blockchain Innovation Reduces Brand Onboarding from Weeks to Minutes While Protecting Consumer Privacy
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)
Authenticate, before you Medicate isn’t just a catchphrase—it’s our mission. When health is at stake, knowing exactly what you’re consuming isn’t optional.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapples Express Cannabis Company a/k/a PINYA XP (OTCID: PNXP), the leading cannabis technology company building blockchain infrastructure for the global cannabis industry, today announced the beta-testing of its innovative UPC tokenization system that transforms how cannabis brands authenticate products and onboard to the Groovy platform. This breakthrough technology enables anonymous consumer verification while reducing brand onboarding time by 95%, addressing two critical pain points in the rapidly expanding cannabis market.
The new tokenization system converts traditional Universal Product Code (UPC) identifiers into blockchain-based digital tokens, creating a revolutionary bridge between existing retail infrastructure and next-generation authentication technology. This innovation allows cannabis brands to immediately leverage their existing UPC systems while gaining access to PINYA XP's groovy blockchain verification capabilities.
"We're solving a fundamental challenge that has plagued cannabis brands since legalization began – how to ensure product authenticity and enabling rapid market entry," said Frank Yglesias, CEO of PINYA XP. "By tokenizing existing UPC codes, we're making blockchain authentication as simple as scanning a barcode, while giving brands the ability to join our platform in minutes rather than weeks."
Understanding UPC Tokenization: A Technical Breakthrough
The tokenization process works by creating a unique digital representation of each product's UPC code on the blockchain. When a consumer or retailer scans a product, the system instantly verifies authenticity. This approach represents a significant advancement over traditional track-and-trace systems that often require extensive data collection and complex integration processes. Think of it like converting a physical key into a digital access code. The original UPC remains unchanged and continues functioning with existing retail systems, but now it also unlocks a powerful layer of blockchain verification and analytics. This dual functionality means brands don't need to overhaul their existing product line, by adding QR-Codes on their packaging – with out the brands having to do anything the Groovy platform just simply add a new capability on top of what already works.
Solving the Anonymous Verification Challenge
Consumer privacy has emerged as a critical concern in cannabis commerce, with many consumers reluctant to have their purchase history tracked or stored. PINYA XP's tokenization system addresses this through zero-knowledge proof technology, which allows the system to verify a product's authenticity without revealing any information about who is doing the verification.
"Imagine being able to prove a valid driver's license without showing the license itself or revealing your name," explained Marc Williams, Chief Operating Officer of PINYA XP. "That's essentially what our tokenized UPC system does for cannabis products. Consumers get peace of mind about authenticity without sacrificing their privacy."
The anonymous verification process works through a sophisticated cryptographic protocol. When a UPC is scanned, the system generates a one-time verification token that confirms authenticity without creating any permanent record of the transaction.
Transforming Brand Onboarding: From Weeks to Minutes
Traditional blockchain integration for cannabis brands has been notoriously complex, often requiring weeks of technical setup, API integration, and staff training. PINYA XP's UPC tokenization eliminates these barriers through an elegant solution that leverages existing infrastructure.
"We've reduced what can be a 30-60 day integration process to something brands can compete during a lunch break," said Kevin Jodrey, Chief Cultivation Officer of PINYA XP. "This democratizes access to blockchain technology, allowing craft cannabis brands to compete with large multi-state operators on a level playing field."
Technical Architecture: Building on Proven Standards
The tokenization system builds upon PINYA XP's existing Hyperledger Fabric blockchain infrastructure while introducing several innovative components. The platform uses a hybrid architecture that combines the security of private blockchain networks with the transparency required for consumer verification.
Each tokenized UPC exists as a non-fungible token (NFT) on the blockchain, but unlike traditional NFTs, these tokens are designed for high-volume, rapid verification rather than collectibility. The system can process thousands of verifications per second, ensuring seamless operation even during peak retail periods.
PINYA XP's UPC tokenization addresses these challenges by working with existing retail workflows. Budtenders can verify products using the same scanners they already use for inventory management. Consumers can check authenticity using any smartphone, this frictionless approach dramatically increases the likelihood of widespread adoption of the Groovy platform.
How Grooy Tags Work
Legal Disclaimer:
