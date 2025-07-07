EasiSolv 991 Screen Wash Wins 2025 Pinnacle Award for Excellence in Screen Printing Innovation

Easiway has won a 2025 Pinnacle Award in the Technology category for its screen cleaning solution, EasiSolv 991.

DELANO, MN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easiway Systems, a leading manufacturer of screen cleaning solutions and PRINTING United Alliance corporate supplier member, is proud to announce it has been awarded a 2025 Pinnacle Award, recognizing the company’s outstanding innovation in the Technology category. The Pinnacle Awards are the printing industry’s most prestigious honor, a recognition for the best of the best in screen printing EasiSolv 991 combines powerful cleaning performance with a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its advanced surfactant blend removes even the toughest ink residues while preserving screen integrity, extending equipment life. With a high flash point, low odor, and ZDHC MRSL compliance, it enhances workplace safety and comfort while meeting modern environmental standards, making it a smart, responsible choice for today’s screen printers.“EasiSolv 991 has earned its place as an industry staple through consistent performance and proven results,” said Steve Nelson, National Sales Manager at Easiway Systems. “Our customers continue to choose EasiSolv 991 because it delivers reliable, high-quality cleaning while maintaining compliance with the most rigorous industry standards.”Easiway Systems is excited to announce that they’ll be exhibiting their award-winning products at PRINTING United Expo 2025 in Orlando on October 22–24. Visitors can experience the innovation firsthand.“A special note of congratulations to Easiway Systems and all those honored this year for their outstanding work in the 2025 Pinnacle Awards Program,” said Lindsay Ferrari, Program Administrator, PRINTING United Alliance. “Each Pinnacle Award recipient reflects the bold thinking and technical excellence that continues to elevate and move our industry forward.”This Pinnacle Award is a testament to Easiway Systems’ dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower screen printers to thrive in a competitive and evolving industry. This year’s Pinnacle Award joins a growing list of industry accolades for Easiway Systems, including multiple Pinnacle Awards and many SGIA Product of the Year Awards.For more information about EasiSolv 991 and other products from Easiway Systems, visit www.easiway.com or contact sales@easiway.com.

