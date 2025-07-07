Situation Awareness System Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Situation Awareness System Market Growing with 9.19% CAGR | Reach USD 67.27 Billion by 2030 Globally. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global situation awareness system market was valued at $27.74 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $67.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.19%.Significant surge in the adoption of situational awareness systems by governments for the defence sector in various countries across the globe, increase in the use of displays among end-users to process real-time videos, remarkable perks of GPS systems such as detection, immediate and precise situation awareness even in the extreme weather conditions, and extensive use of control and command systems in the aerospace industries are expected to drive the growth of the global situation awareness system market.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1990 The situation awareness system market is segmented on the basis of component type, type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component type, it is divided into network video recorders (NVRs), sensors, global positioning system (GPS), displays, and others. By type, it is categorized into command & control system, fire & flood alarm system, radio frequency identification (RFID), radar, chemical biological radiological and nuclear (CBRN) systems, sonar, physical security information management (PSIM)/access control (including HMI), and others. By industry vertical, it is segregated into military & defense, healthcare, aerospace, marine security, automotive, mining and oil & gas, industrial, cyber security, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players of the market analyzed in the global situation awareness systems industry include BAE SYSTEMS, CNL Software Limited, D3 Security Management Systems, Inc, Denso Corporation, General Electric, Harris Corporation, Honeywell international Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Collins Aerospace.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1990 Based on region, the market across North America held the lion' share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.Based on component, the displays segment held the majority share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market. The global positioning system segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period.Based on type, the command & control system segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the total market. The sonar segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period.Procure Complete Report (214 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/situation-awareness-systems-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global situational awareness systems market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns significantly increased the demand for situation awareness system (SAS) solutions as more and more end-users realized the importance and made effective use of IoT, digitalization, and artificial intelligence to appreciable integrate it with these systems.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. 