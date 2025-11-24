UK Female Hair Piece, Wig, and Extension Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027

On the basis of product type, the wigs segment is expected to dominate the UK Female Hair Piece, Wig, and Extension market from 2021 to 2027.

The UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market size was valued at $612.9 million on 2019, and is expected to reach $1,185.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market size was valued at $612.9 million on 2019, and is expected to reach $1,185.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027.Hair pieces, wigs and hair extensions are artificial hair integrations that are used by men and women to either attain a certain hair style or cover up balding or partial bald patches caused by hair loss. The purpose of hair extension is to alter the hairstyle instantly and add length and volume to natural hair by clipping, gluing, or sewing on natural hair, thus hiding baldness and enhancing the appearance. False hair is primarily sourced from countries such as China, Japan, Korea, Brazil, India, Peru, and Western European countries. The major consumer base of false hair product are the U.S., China and the UK.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10359 The UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market is segmented on the basis of product type and material. Depending on product type, the market is segregated into hair pieces, which include bangs & fringes, ponytails, hair buns, hair wraps, head bands, and other (toupee and wefts); wigs, which include standard & capless construction, hand tied, monofilament construction, lace front wig, and others (partial wigs and French knot wig); hair extensions, which include clip-in hair extension, tape-in hair extension, sew-in hair extension/weave, and pre-bonded hair extension.Based on UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market forecast by product type, the wigs segment led the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to increase in acceptance and use of wigs as form of masking tool for patients suffering from alopecia and cancer. Furthermore, rise in affinity of women toward various celebrity wigs boosts the UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market growth.Based on the UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market analysis by material, the real hair segment was the major contributor in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to real wig being perceived to be better in terms of quality by women. However, the synthetic segment is expected to garner higher growth rate, owing to cost-effectiveness and high availability.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10359 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲On the basis of product type, the hair extensions segment is projected to witness the growth rate, during the forecast period.On the basis of product type, the wigs segment is expected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2027.The hair pieces segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.Based on the material, the real hair segment was the largest segment in terms of market share in 2019.Based on the material, the synthetic hair segment was the fastest growing segment in the forecast period.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current UK female hair piece, wig, and extension market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing UK female hair wig, pieces, and extension market opportunities.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hair-serum-market 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hair-mask-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.