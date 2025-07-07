Georgia-Based Shed Builder, Oakland Structures, Joins ShedHub

WAYNESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakland Structures, a Georgia-based manufacturer of custom portable buildings, has joined ShedHub, an online platform that connects shed buyers with manufacturers and dealers across the United States.

Founded in 2008 by Ryan Keller, Oakland Structures manufactures storage buildings at its facility in Burke County. The company builds a range of structures including A-frame sheds, garages, barns, cottage-style buildings, porch models, carriage houses, playhouses, and gazebos. Each structure is built to order by in-house craftsmen using pressure-treated lumber and LP® SmartSide® with SilverTech® siding. Roofing options include 30-year architectural shingles and 29-gauge metal panels.

Standard construction includes pressure-treated 4x4 runners, floor joists spaced 12 inches on center, and LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier Sheathing, which is designed to reduce attic temperatures by as much as 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Customers may choose from a range of siding and color options, including an upgrade to James Hardie® siding and 16 standard paint colors. All buildings are primed and painted using Madison Premium Paint, a 100% acrylic latex product.

Oakland Structures also provides a rent-to-own (RTO) program with 24-, 36-, and 48-month terms. The program does not require a credit check or loan approval. Customers may purchase the building at any time during the rental period without penalty. Delivery is included for locations within 25 miles. A Liability Damage Waiver (LDW) may be included in rental agreements and, if the account remains in good standing, can release customers from responsibility for damages caused by fire, flood, or other natural disasters.

The company includes a five-year manufacturer’s warranty on its buildings. Roofing warranties extend to 30 years for shingles and 40 years for metal.

Oakland Structures delivers all buildings using its own transport team and maintains dealer locations in Rock Hill, South Carolina; Statesboro, Georgia; Baxley, Georgia; Eastman, Georgia; Hiltonia, Georgia; and Keysville, Georgia.

Owner Ryan Keller said the company’s mission has remained consistent since its founding: to provide portable buildings built with care, at a competitive price. “We strive to exceed customer expectations and support our dealers by being responsive and committed to quality,” Keller said.

To view their listings on ShedHub, visit https://shedhub.com/seller-shed-inventory/-Oakland-Structures-and-Buildings/3A2A28.



About Oakland Structures

Oakland Structures is a manufacturer of portable storage buildings based in Burke County, Georgia. Founded in 2008 by Ryan Keller, the company specializes in custom-built sheds, garages, barns, and other outbuildings designed to meet residential and commercial storage needs. Oakland Structures constructs each building using pressure-treated materials and offers options such as architectural shingles, and radiant barrier sheathing. The company delivers its own buildings and maintains a network of dealer locations in Georgia and South Carolina.



About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online marketplace that connects buyers with shed manufacturers and dealers across the United States. The platform enables customers to browse portable buildings and provide information such as size, style, location, price and other specifications, and contact sellers directly. The company works with independent builders and multi-location dealers to expand access to locally made sheds and portable structures.

