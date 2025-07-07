Floor Coverings International and Shaw Floors Launch Pet-Friendly Flooring Giveaway for Homeowners

doggyflooring 2025logo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floor Coverings International (FCI) has teamed up with Shaw Floors to offer pet owners a chance to win a complete pet-friendly flooring makeover valued up to $10,000. This exciting giveaway invites homeowners to enter by August 19, 2025, for an opportunity to transform their living spaces with durable, easy-to-clean floors designed to handle wagging tails and muddy paws.The contest encourages participants to share their stories explaining why they or their nominee deserve a flooring upgrade that can withstand the joys and challenges of living with pets. Entries will be judged on creativity, originality, emotional appeal, relevance to pet-friendly living, and the overall impact of the story. The winning household will receive flooring from Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect™ carpet collection or COREtechard surface line, with installation completed by a participating FCI franchise.“At Floor Coverings International, we know that pets are more than just animals—they’re family,” said Stacey Vogler, Chief Marketing Officer at Floor Coverings International. “That’s why we’re proud to offer flooring solutions that not only look great but are built to stand up to the everyday adventures of pet life. We can’t wait to hear the heartfelt stories from pet lovers and help one lucky winner create a home that’s truly paw-sitive.”The prize is valued at up to $10,000 and includes product and professional installation. While the winner can choose to exceed this amount, any costs above the prize value will be the responsibility of the homeowner. The project must be completed by December 31, 2026, and is valid only for new flooring installations. The winner will be announced on August 26, 2025, coinciding with International Dog Day celebrations.For complete contest rules and to enter, visit https://floorcoveringsinternational.com/pet-giveaway-terms/ . Don’t miss your chance to make your home more comfortable for your furry family members with a stylish, long-lasting flooring upgrade—on us!####About Floor Coverings InternationalFloor Coverings International is a leading provider of high-quality flooring solutions, specializing in personalized service and expert installation. With a network of local franchises, FCI offers a wide range of flooring options designed to meet the unique needs of every home.About Shaw FloorsShaw Floors is a global flooring leader known for innovation and quality. Their Pet Perfect™ carpet and COREtechard surface collections combine durability and style, designed specifically to keep homes beautiful while being easy to maintain for pet owners.________________________________________

