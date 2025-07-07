Conifer Realty Hosts Open Interviews in Rochester: A Great Opportunity for Job Seekers

Open Interview event for job seekers in the Rochester area

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conifer Realty will host an Open Interview event for job seekers in the Rochester area on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Rochester Resource Center located at 1000 University Ave, Suite #500. This is an opportunity for individuals to learn about career openings and apply for a variety of positions with Conifer Realty.During the event, members of Conifer Realty’s Talent Acquisition Team will be on hand to meet with potential candidates, answer questions, and provide more information about the company's mission and culture. Additionally, regional managers and community staff will be available to connect with individuals interested in joining the team.Available Positions Include:• Director of Facilities & Maintenance (Rochester Office)• Maintenance Tech (Various Locations)• Vice President, Property Management (NY State)• Maintenance Supervisor (Various Locations)• Cleaners (Various Locations)• Leasing Specialist• Compliance Specialist (Remote)• And more!"We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to connect with local talent in the Rochester area," said Desiree Dickey, director, talent acquisition at Conifer Realty. "Whether you're looking for a hands-on maintenance role or a leadership position in property and asset management, we have a wide range of opportunities that will allow individuals to grow and build their careers with Conifer."The event is open to all interested applicants, and no prior appointment is necessary. Whether you're new to the industry or an experienced professional, Conifer Realty welcomes individuals from all backgrounds to explore the positions available.Event Details:Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PMLocation: Conifer Realty’s Rochester Resource Center, 1000 University Ave, Suite #500, Rochester, NYFor more information about the event or available positions, please visit: Careers - Conifer Realty LLCAbout ConiferConifer Realty, LLC is a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management, and ownership of high-quality, affordable housing communities. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Conifer maintains offices in Rochester, NY, Boston, MA, Mount Laurel, NJ, and Columbia, MD, while expanding into new markets across the Northeast and Southeast to fulfill the pressing need for high-quality, affordable housing. The company has developed more than 21,000 apartment homes across more than 300 residential communities.Visit www.coniferllc.com or find us on LinkedIn for more information.Media Contact:David LanzilloMarketing + Communications+1 585-449-0342david.lanzillo@coniferllc.com

