WSI Proud to Stand Among Canada’s Most Innovative Businesses

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI continues to reshape the business landscape, Canadian companies are increasingly turning to intelligent tools and digital strategies to stay competitive. One such company leading the charge is WSI, a Toronto-based digital consultancy recently named a finalist for the Best Business Innovation category at the 2024 CanadianSME National Business Awards.

The CanadianSME Awards spotlight the innovation, leadership, and resilience of Canada's most dynamic businesses. This recognition comes at a time when Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are under pressure to adopt AI, not just for efficiency, but to drive measurable business outcomes. From predictive analytics to marketing automation, AI is no longer a future consideration; it's a present-day imperative. WSI is proud that our approach to data-driven and AI-powered digital marketing earned a spot among industry leaders.

“As a Canadian-founded and globally present organization, being recognized by CanadianSME means the world,” said Valerie Brown‑Dufour, President of WSI. “For SMEs, the AI era isn’t optional—it’s a competitive advantage. At WSI, we’ve focused our innovation efforts on practical, ROI-driven applications of AI to help businesses scale smarter and faster, and we’re deeply grateful for this finalist nod.”

CanadianSME’s National Small Business Awards are supported by industry giants—including RBC, UPS, Google Canada, and Canon—who recognize that SMEs are Canada’s growth engine. A keynote by Natasha Walji of Google Canada emphasized AI’s role in helping small businesses adapt and thrive in today’s digital-first economy.

While we didn’t secure the award this time, the recognition itself is meaningful. It amplifies our mission to deliver measurable results and strategic impact for clients, not just through technology, but by keeping growth, ROI, and client success at the centre.

To the winners and fellow finalists: congratulations on your achievements, and thank you for pushing us all to innovate. And to our clients, partners, and team—your trust fuels this kind of recognition. We remain committed to being your partner in growth, driving forward with intention, insight, and real-world impact.

For more details on award finalists and event highlights, read the official CanadianSME announcement here.

