Edgar, Dunn & Company's UK Payments & Fintech Report 2025

EDC's UK Payments & Fintech Report 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edgar, Dunn & Company Releases UK Payments & Fintech Report 2025

Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC), a global strategy consultancy specialising in payments and fintech, today announced the release of its UK Payments & Fintech Report 2025. The report offers a comprehensive overview of a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by new market entrants, shifting regulation, and accelerating innovation.

Drawing on decades of sector experience, the report serves as a strategic reference point for stakeholders navigating the complexities of the UK’s financial ecosystem - from policymakers and regulators to fintech founders and payment service providers.

“Whether you're setting strategy, developing regulation, or building the next wave of financial technology, having a clear view of the current landscape is critical,” said EDC Director Mark Beresford. “This report brings clarity to a fast-moving sector and helps contextualise what’s changing and why.”

Key themes explored in the report include:

1. The transition from Open Banking to Open Finance and Open Data: real-world use cases and adoption trends.

2. The growing impact of alternative payment methods (APMs) and digital wallets in the UK’s payments mix.

3. A current snapshot of the UK’s regulatory outlook, innovation trends, and mergers & acquisitions activity.

The UK Payments & Fintech Report 2025 is now available to download.

👉 https://www.edgardunn.com/reports/uk-payments-fintech-report-2025

EDC hopes the insights shared will inform strategic thinking and spark dialogue across the industry. Feedback and discussion are welcomed.

About Edgar, Dunn & Company

Edgar, Dunn & Company is an independent global strategy consultancy specialising in payments and fintech. Established in 1978, EDC has advised clients in over 45 countries across six continents and continues to support industry leaders in shaping the future of financial services.

