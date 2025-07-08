Six-Figure DJs Wins Audience Choice Award for Creative Innovation at the 2025 Yale Innovation Summit

Six Figure DJs founder Loren Jefferson at Yale Innovation Summit Six Figure DJs team at Yale Innovation Summit with founder Loren Jefferson Six Figure DJs Logo

Online DJ training platform Six-Figure DJs secures Yale Summit Audience Choice win, leveraging mentorship, AI tools & global community for diverse creatives.

I truly admire the vision behind Six-Figure DJs and the work you’re doing to empower creatives to build sustainable businesses.” — Arthur W. Thomas III, MDiv, EDP, CEO | Impact Investor & Strategist

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six-Figure DJs, the online DJ training platform turning creative passion into profit, captured the Audience Choice Award for Creative Innovation at the 2025 Yale Innovation Summit (May 28–29).

The seventh-annual Summit spotlighted 150 ventures across Arts, Biotech, Climate, Health, Technology, and Civic Impact tracks, attracting 2,500+ investors, founders, and thought-leaders from 20+ countries.

From Bedroom Turntables to Industry Transformation

Founder and CEO Loren Jefferson started DJ-ing on second-hand gear at 17, later performing for the Food Network, Amazon, Nike, New York Fashion Week, NYC Wine & Food Festival, Pharrell’s Black Ambition Prize plus countless more festivals and corporate events.

After witnessing women and DJs of color repeatedly being bypassed for these top-paying gigs, Jefferson built Six-Figure DJs—a mentorship and business-acceleration hub providing online DJ courses, DJ training online, and a thriving community designed to create five- and six-figure DJ careers.

“It was amazing to be a part of the Yale Innovation Summit in 2025,” Jefferson said.

“I’m so excited that we won. There were so many incredible innovators from all around the world in one space, and I was just honored to share that stage. Thank you to the Arts Track for having me—and to everyone who believed in Six-Figure DJs.”

What Made the Crowd Vote for Six-Figure DJs

360° Human-Led Digital Model – live coaching, peer masterminds, and a Gig Generation System with 500+ paying members on six continents.

Professional-Level Curriculum – on-demand business masterclasses, music-tech bootcamps, and a professional DJ school pathway trusted by established industry professionals.

Immersive Challenges & Workshops – monthly live events that sharpen both creative and entrepreneurial skills while building an active global community that network and support each other.



“You’re part of a bold, forward-thinking group recognized across the Summit’s tracks for innovative solutions and promising impact.”

— Michelle McQueen, Associate Director of Technology Marketing & Events, Yale Ventures

“I truly admire the vision behind Six-Figure DJs and the work you’re doing to empower creatives to build sustainable businesses.”

— Arthur W. Thomas III, MDiv, EDP, CEO | Impact Investor & Strategist



Award Benefits & Next Steps

Winning the Audience Choice Award positions Six-Figure DJs to:

Deepen Product Innovation – expand platform feature-set to leverage cutting edge AI-tools while increasing training materials, customer base and global team.

Scale Global Partnerships – connect with record labels, festival promoters, and ed-tech partners identified during Summit investor matchmaking.

Advance Inclusive Entrepreneurship – pilot new scholarships for women, queer creatives, and artists of color pursuing DJ classes and music-tech careers.



Market Momentum & Social Impact

In the USA alone, 178,000+ professional DJs collectively earn over USD 15bn+ annually. An additional 1.04m DJs across the country class themselves as ‘amateurs’.

The global e-learning services market size is projected to reach USD 842 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Six-Figure DJs leverages this momentum by providing affordable DJ training online, business blueprints, mentorship and an international support network—helping members increase average gig fees from $0 to $2000+.



About the Yale Innovation Summit

Hosted by Yale Ventures, the Yale Innovation Summit is one of the Northeast’s premier startup showcases, celebrating breakthroughs at the nexus of research, technology, and entrepreneurship. Startups compete for $350,000 in non-dilutive prizes while engaging with Fortune 500 leaders, venture capitalists, and top research faculty.

About Six-Figure DJs

Six-Figure DJs is the leading online DJ academy and business platform empowering DJs—especially women, queer creatives, and artists of color—to build lucrative, sustainable careers through expert-led courses, one-on-one mentorship, and gig-matching tools. Explore professional DJ school resources, success stories, and upcoming events at 6figuredjs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.