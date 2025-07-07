Job site theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4005937

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Sometime between 07/03/25 at 07/07/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 S mile marker 91

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Winterset Inc.

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 7th, 2025, Vermont State Police were notified of a theft that occurred at the work zone on I 91 S Exit 15. Winterset Inc. had 65, 4 x 8 x 3/4-inch sheets of plywood stolen sometime between the night of July 3rd and the morning of July 7th.

Members of the public with information that may aid this investigation are asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

