Job site theft
CASE#: 25A4005937
Trooper Jason Haley
VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Sometime between 07/03/25 at 07/07/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 91 S mile marker 91
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Winterset Inc.
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 7th, 2025, Vermont State Police were notified of a theft that occurred at the work zone on I 91 S Exit 15. Winterset Inc. had 65, 4 x 8 x 3/4-inch sheets of plywood stolen sometime between the night of July 3rd and the morning of July 7th.
Members of the public with information that may aid this investigation are asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
