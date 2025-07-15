Chattr Launches ChattrIQ, a Talent Intelligence Engine Built for Faster, Smarter Hiring

Chattr unveils ChattrIQ, an AI-powered talent intelligence engine that helps frontline teams hire faster, reduce friction, and act with confidence.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chattr, the Hiring Efficiency Platform for high-volume hiring teams, announced today the launch of ChattrIQ, its proprietary talent intelligence engine. Built on Chattr’s proven AI foundation—first launched in 2020—ChattrIQ equips hiring teams with real-time insights to act faster, reduce manual work, and make smarter decisions throughout the hiring process.

"ChattrIQ is the evolution of the AI we’ve been delivering for years,” said Jim Schimpf, CEO of Chattr. “It doesn’t just automate steps—it actively surfaces the intelligence that tells teams who to hire, when to act, and where to focus. That’s how we’re making hiring easier than ever before.”



Recruitment Intelligence, Right Where You Need It

Fully embedded into Chattr’s Hiring Efficiency Platform, ChattrIQ is purpose-built to deliver decision-ready insights for frontline managers and operators. It provides intelligence in context—when and where teams need it—so they can spend less time interpreting data and more time hiring the right people, faster.

ChattrIQ Capabilities:

- Applicant View – Instantly ranks candidates by fit, using screening data, interview responses, and job requirements.

- Candidate Profile – Explains rankings transparently and suggests the best next action for each applicant.

- Dashboard – Offers real-time visibility into pipeline health, interview drop-off, and hiring bottlenecks.

Unlike rigid analytics tools or complex dashboards, ChattrIQ learns from how each team hires and offers smart recommendations without ever taking control. Teams stay in the driver’s seat—with AI that helps them steer more effectively.



From Automation to Intelligence: A New Era of AI Hiring

Chattr has been at the forefront of AI hiring technology since 2020, helping employers streamline high-volume hiring through automation and agentic workflows. With ChattrIQ, the company takes a major step forward—turning process data into practical intelligence that hiring teams can act on immediately.

“It’s outperforming everything we’ve used before,” said one customer managing over 5,000 employees across 175 locations. “It’s not about adding more tools. It’s about removing friction and building momentum.”

Customer Results with ChattrIQ:

- 81% candidate completion rate

- $1.1 million saved in sourcing costs

- 80% reduction in time-to-hire

- 97% candidate satisfaction

- 90% of hiring tasks handled automatically



Want to know where your hiring process is slowing down?

Chattr offers free hiring audits to help teams uncover inefficiencies and accelerate results. Request yours here.



Simple to Use. Powerful in Impact.

ChattrIQ is designed for speed, simplicity, and scale. There’s no new interface to learn—just actionable insights delivered inside the workflow hiring teams already use.

Chattr customers consistently rank the platform as a top-rated solution on G2, citing ease of use, speed to implementation, and a dedicated customer success team that moves fast.

In addition to launching ChattrIQ, the company is also offering a free Frontline Recruitment Guide to help high-volume employers improve hiring outcomes with clear, tactical strategies.



About Chattr

Chattr is the Hiring Efficiency Platform built for frontline teams with high-volume hiring needs. Since 2020, Chattr has helped companies automate screening, scheduling, and engagement through its AI-powered platform. With the release of ChattrIQ, Chattr now delivers real-time, role-specific intelligence that empowers hiring teams to move faster and hire smarter—making hiring the easiest part of the day.

Learn more at www.chattr.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.