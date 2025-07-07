ATV Crash in Henniker

CONTACT:

Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

July 7, 2025

Henniker, NH – Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch. It was communicated that an individual had been involved in an OHRV crash and was seeking medical attention in the town of Henniker. Henniker Police, Henniker Fire and Ambulance, and a Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded.

Henniker Police were on ATV patrol at the time of the crash, making for a quick response to a remote and challenging section of trail. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Jacob Spittle, 47, of Henniker, NH, had been operating an ATV on the designated OHRV trails west of Warner Road. While navigating a challenging section of trail, Spittle was ejected from his machine and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It appears that unreasonable speeds for existing trail conditions was the primary contributing factor to the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds OHRV drivers to operate with care while enjoying New Hampshire’s riding opportunities. Operate only on designated trails or where permission has been granted to ride.