Josh Gustin Named Cavan Solutions’ Vice President of Operations

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavan Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Gustin as Vice President of Operations. With over 30 years of experience dedicated to advancing FAA systems, Josh brings a wealth of expertise in information management, critical communications infrastructure, air traffic system automation, performance-based navigation, and mission support.Throughout his distinguished career, Josh has led major National Airspace System modernization initiatives including, most recently, the FAA’s multi-billion-dollar telecommunications infrastructure upgrade. He served in Director-level roles for the Air Traffic Systems and Aeronautical Information Management organizations responsible for acquisition and modernization of automation systems; critical infrastructure and equipment; NAS automation second-level engineering; and Mission Support systems. As the Executive Champion for Data, he founded the SWIM Industry-FAA Team (SWIFT), the de facto NAS data collaboration forum with major SWIM users (e.g., airlines, cargo, general aviation) to optimize data exchange and improve operational efficiency. Josh also managed the Performance Based Navigation Programs and Policy Group where he led and authored the FAA’s PBN Implementation Strategy.“Josh’s breadth of experience across FAA systems and his visionary approach to data-driven operations make him a tremendous asset to our team,” said Cavan Solutions CEO Mary Pritchard.Please join us in welcoming Josh to the Cavan team.About Cavan SolutionsCavan Solutions is a premier aviation consulting firm offering high technology services specializing in systems engineering, air traffic operations, data analytics, and business management. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the company has earned a reputation for advancing research and emerging technologies into operationally viable solutions that deliver the benefits of the next generation aviation system.

