PC 1 CORP. ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PC 1 Corp. (the "Corporation") announces the resignation of Jesse Kaplan from its Board of Directors, effective as of August 11, 2025.The Corporation thanks Mr. Kaplan for his valuable contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.About PC 1 Corp.The Corporation is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the policies of the Exchange, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the policies of the Exchange), the Corporation will not carry on business other than the identification and evaluation of companies, businesses, or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction. Additional information in respect of the Corporation is available under the Corporation’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca For Additional information, contact:Aaron EisenbergCEO, CFO, and Directoraeisenberg@plazacapital.caForward Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or performance and are based on the Corporation's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs. The use of words such as "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," "proposed," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this release is provided as of the date hereof and the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

