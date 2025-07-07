VitalPBX Announces Live Webinar on Integrating with Salesforce

VitalPBX & Salesforce Integration Webinar

Discover how VitalPBX + Salesforce integration boosts productivity in a live webinar on July 8, 2025.

Integrating VitalPBX with Salesforce transforms how teams connect, collaborate, and close deals.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, a leading innovator in unified communications, is excited to announce a live, exclusive webinar aimed at transforming how businesses communicate and collaborate. Scheduled for July 8, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST via Zoom, the webinar will showcase the powerful integration between VitalPBX and Salesforce, demonstrating how this synergy can elevate sales and support workflows.

This event is tailored for IT leaders, system administrators, and business owners seeking to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer service, and unlock the full potential of their VoIP and CRM systems.

Participants will learn how to:

- Automate call logging directly into Salesforce

- Empower agents with real-time caller insights

- Eliminate manual tasks and streamline operations

- Improve response times through intelligent call routing

- Maximize the combined power of VoIP and CRM integration

“We’re committed to helping organizations bridge the gap between communication and customer relationship management,” said Rodrigo Cuadra, CEO of VitalPBX. “This integration isn’t just a technical enhancement — it’s a game-changer for teams looking to work smarter and deliver top-tier customer experiences.”

The webinar will feature a live demonstration, practical use cases, and expert insights on deploying the integration for immediate business impact. Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of how to optimize their infrastructure for agility and growth.

Registration is now open, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today to stay ahead in the evolving landscape of digital communications.

Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AQDj6aBRSf2moYhhAbhjxg

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is a premier provider of unified communications solutions, offering a robust, open-source VoIP platform trusted by businesses worldwide. With a focus on flexibility, security, and scalability, VitalPBX empowers organizations to streamline their communications and drive productivity.

