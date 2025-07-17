ActOne Group introduces AI-enabled Process Automation Platform - Assembly Orchestration

Business outcomes are transformed with AI Agents and human workforce on a unified platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActOne Group 's strategic investment in Assembly Industries is transforming how enterprises achieve business results, shifting from traditional 'who to hire' decisions to ‘what work needs to get done’ - a powerful combination of AI automation and human expertise that delivers measurable outcomes at an average 40% lower cost.BenefitsAssembly blends process automation, AI agents, and human-in-the-loop oversight into a single platform designed to manage complex business functions end-to-end. This includes, but is not limited to, finance and customer support, logistics, recruiting, and IT services, moving organizations to managed automation outcomes, rather than just headcount.With Assembly Orchestration, clients reduce operational costs, scale flexibly, and improve service delivery across functions:● 30-50% reduction in operational costs across financial services, healthcare, and retail sectors● 70% faster processing time for customer onboarding and compliance tasks● 22% increase in customer satisfaction scoresUnlike traditional outsourcing or pure AI approaches, Assembly builds custom process automation AI solutions for enterprise teams enhanced by Human in the Loop (“workforce”) operators - ultimately driving ROI for business functions.‘At ActOne Group, our 60-year legacy has been built on keeping people at the center of the universe. We recognize that the world of work is fundamentally transforming, so our investment in Assembly Industries isn't just financial; it's an investment in a vision where businesses orchestrate outcomes, rather than simply fill positions. Our early pilots with this approach demonstrated productivity improvements of up to 60%, while creating more meaningful work for talent. Our Assembly platform represents a perfect fusion of automation, driving efficiency, and human expertise that delivers real value.’— Brett Howroyd, President, ActOne GroupImplementation TimelineThe Assembly platform is available to enterprise clients with initial deployments focusing on financial services (compliance processing, customer onboarding), healthcare (administrative coordination, billing), and retail (inventory management and customer support).‘The future of work isn't about choosing between humans or AI—it's about orchestrating both intelligently. ActOne Group brings unmatched global talent expertise across 43+ countries to our technology platform. Together, we are delivering the onramp for companies to deploy AI, Automations & Agents in weeks instead of months, reduce operational costs by 30-60%, and build more resilient, adaptive organizations that can thrive amid constant change. It all starts with organizations identifying an internal process or business function that needs optimization, then leveraging AI to drive more value or cost savings.’— Sumant Yerramilly, CEO and Co-Founder, Assembly IndustriesUltimately, we are solving for the growing shift in the workforce industry from staffing to orchestration. Companies are seeking integrated solutions that blend AI, automation, and skilled global labor. With ActOne Group’s global scale, integrating our Assembly Industries’ AI process automation engine, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the next generation of work execution for mid-market and enterprise clients.About the CompaniesAbout ActOne Group: ActOne Group is a global enterprise that provides talent, employment technologies, workforce management, and procurement solutions across a diverse range of industries. Operating in over 43 countries and serving more than 17,000 clients worldwide, ActOne Group has a 60-year legacy of prioritizing people while embracing technological innovation to deliver exceptional value to its clients. For more information, visit actonegoup.com.About Assembly Industries: Assembly Industries is a pioneer in AI-powered workforce orchestration technology that transforms how enterprises execute critical business functions. The Assembly platform intelligently allocates tasks between AI systems and human experts to optimize business outcomes while creating more meaningful work experiences. For additional information, visit assembly-industries.com Media Contact:

