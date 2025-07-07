FollowBuddy Makes It Safer and Simpler for Instagram Users to Track Unfollowers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new app is helping Instagram users find out who unfollowed them — without risking their accounts. FollowBuddy, now available on iOS, Android, and the web, gives people a safe, user-friendly way to see their unfollower activity while staying fully compliant with Instagram’s rules.Unlike most follower tracking apps, FollowBuddy never asks for your Instagram login or password. Instead, it works with Instagram’s official data export feature — so your information stays secure and your account stays protected.“With so many apps out there putting people’s accounts at risk, we wanted to create something completely safe and transparent,” said a FollowBuddy spokesperson. “Users deserve to know who’s unfollowing them without worrying about bans, lockouts, or privacy violations. That’s what FollowBuddy delivers.”Why FollowBuddy Stands OutMost apps in this space rely on scraping, bots, or unauthorized logins — methods that violate Instagram’s Terms of Service and can lead to shadowbans or even full account suspensions. FollowBuddy is one of the only options that fully complies with Instagram’s API and usage policies.It doesn’t collect passwords, run automated scripts, or access private data. Instead, it uses only user-approved data and avoids all the common triggers that get accounts flagged by Instagram.“We’ve seen too many people get burned by apps that overpromise and under-deliver,” said the spokesperson. “From locked accounts to hidden fees, the risks were too high. FollowBuddy was built to eliminate those risks entirely.”Designed for Everyone — Not Just InfluencersWhile many tracking tools are aimed at marketers and brands, FollowBuddy is built for everyday Instagram users — students, creators, small business owners, and anyone curious about their followers.The clean, step-by-step interface makes it easy to upload your Instagram data and see who’s unfollowed you in minutes . No dashboards crammed with complicated graphs. Just clear results that give you peace of mind.Key Benefits Include:No Login Needed: Track unfollowers without ever entering your Instagram credentials.Find Unfollowers Fast: See who’s unfollowed you at a glance.Easy Access: Simple, clean reports that don’t overwhelm you with data.Real Human Support: Get help from a support team — no bots or canned replies.Lightweight and Intuitive: Focused on what matters without extra clutter.Built for Privacy, Built to LastFollowBuddy isn’t a “quick hack” tool. It’s a privacy-first app designed for long-term use. Regular updates will bring even more features, including new ways to visualize follower changes and reminders when it’s time to recheck your account.The app is free to use, with optional in-app upgrades for premium features. It’s available now on the App Store, Google Play, and as a web app.For more information, visit FollowBuddy. About FollowBuddyFollowBuddy is a privacy-safe Instagram unfollower tracker designed to give users control without compromise. Unlike most apps in the space, FollowBuddy works fully within Instagram’s terms, using only official user-approved data. No logins. No scraping. No risk.

